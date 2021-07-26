Bellevue West eliminates Lincoln Southeast at Legion state baseball tournament

DC Electric (Bellevue West) defeated JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) 2-1 on Monday to stave off elimination at the American Legion state baseball tournament.
Nebraska recruit Jaxon Jelkin pitched 6⅔ innings. He gave up two hits and struck out six.
Tyler Kephart came on to get the final out and earn the save.
DC Electric moves to 51-3 while the season ends for JC Brager (30-14).
