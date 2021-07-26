Bellevue West eliminates Lincoln Southeast, Creighton Prep stays undefeated in Legion tournament

With the bases loaded and none out, Gretna’s Rusty Wortman lofted a pop-up between first and second base. The ball was dropped, but the umpires had called the batter out on the infield fly rule and the runners then advanced at their own risk.

Caden Boswell, trying to score from third base, collided with Junior Jays catcher Zach Ryan at home plate. Boswell was safe when the ball got away, and Mick Huber followed him home to make it 4-2.

The umpires huddled for several minutes and ruled that Boswell should be declared out for running into the catcher. That run was erased, and so was Huber’s, leaving the score 2-2.

Boswell also was ejected from the game, and the next batter flew out to end the inning.

The call seemed to deflate the Dragons, who yielded a run in the fourth and eight in the fifth. Sam Ryberg had a three-run triple, while Coby Hatcher, Ryan and Laney had RBIs.

Five Points Bank added four in the sixth as Andrew Butler drove in a pair and Drew Jensen and Parker Mooney each had an RBI.

The only suspense left was the possible no-hitter, and two solid infield plays in the final inning by Jack Thiele and Ryan Bauer preserved it.