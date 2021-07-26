Bellevue West eliminates Lincoln Southeast, Creighton Prep stays undefeated in Legion tournament

DC Electric (Bellevue West) survived a close call Monday to keep its baseball season alive at the American Legion state tournament.
The Thunderbirds staved off elimination with a 2-1 victory over JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) at Omaha Westside. DC Electric took the lead in the sixth inning and hung on in the seventh.
JC Brager went ahead 1-0 in the sixth when Jared Topil was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a two-base throwing error by pitcher Jaxon Jelkin. He came home on a sacrifice fly by David Swanson.
The Thunderbirds (51-3) rallied for a pair in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double by Connor Schneider and a run-scoring single by Gage Allen.
The Knights loaded the bases in the seventh with one out, but Jelkin then struck out Sam Foerster. He reached his 105-pitch limit and was replaced by Tyler Kephart, who struck out Hunter Dragoo on a 3-2 pitch to end it.
“Both starters did a great job of keeping the batters off balance,” DC Electric coach Jason Shockey said. “Jaxon had all four pitches working today, and Tyler finished it off.”
Jelkin, a Nebraska pledge, allowed two hits and struck out six.
“Tyler has been big all year for us,” Jelkin said. “For him to punch out that last batter was huge.”
JC Brager starter Kade Wickham was the tough-luck loser. He allowed five hits, struck out two and walked one in six innings.
“I told the kids to give me everything you’ve got, and they did that,” Knights coach Montana Jones said. “I’m extremely proud of the season we had.”
The Thunderbirds advance to play Tuesday, while the season ends for JC Brager (30-14).
JC Brager 000 001 0—1 2 1
DC Electric 000 002 x—2 5 1
W: Jelkin. L: Wickham. S: Kephart. 2B: JCB, Masur; DC, Schneider.
Prime Time 4, Papio South 1
Gage Oetter pitched six innings to get the win for Prime Time (Omaha Burke), which won for the second straight day following a first-round loss.
Oetter scattered six hits and struck out five for the Bulldogs, who avenged a 16-6 loss against the Titans during the spring varsity season.
“Gage pitched against them that day, too,” Prime Time coach Scott Hodges said. “He gave up a home run that I think landed on the expressway, but things went a lot better today.”
The Titans led 1-0 after the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Austin Sides. The score stayed that way until the fifth, when Prime Time grabbed the lead on a two-out, two-run single by Spencer Cooper.
The Bulldogs added two more in the sixth after an infield throwing error and a Dalton Ferrin RBI double. Ferrin also made the defensive play of the game in the bottom of the inning with a diving catch in right-center field.
Corbin Paddack pitched around a leadoff walk in the seventh to get the save.
Hodges credited his 34-13 team for bouncing back from a first-round loss to JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) on Saturday.
“We’ve come a long way from 12-14 in the spring,” Hodges said. “It was tough to lose that first game, but the guys have played really well.”
The Titans, who lost for the second straight day, finish 32-11.
Prime Time 000 022 0—4 6 1
Papillion-La Vista South 100 000 0—1 6 0
W: Oetter. L: Sides. 2B: PT, Ferrin; PLVS, Horn, DenHoed.
Five Points Bank 15, Gretna 2
Pitchers Jack Everett, Grant Wagner and Brok Laney combined on a no-hitter as Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) remained the only unbeaten team at the double-elimination tourney.
The game was tied 2-2 in the bottom of the third when an unusual play swung the momentum toward the Junior Jays.
With the bases loaded and none out, Gretna’s Rusty Wortman lofted a pop-up between first and second base. The ball was dropped, but the umpires had called the batter out on the infield fly rule and the runners then advanced at their own risk.
Caden Boswell, trying to score from third base, collided with Junior Jays catcher Zach Ryan at home plate. Boswell was safe when the ball got away, and Mick Huber followed him home to make it 4-2.
The umpires huddled for several minutes and ruled that Boswell should be declared out for running into the catcher. That run was erased, and so was Huber’s, leaving the score 2-2.
Boswell also was ejected from the game, and the next batter flew out to end the inning.
The call seemed to deflate the Dragons, who yielded a run in the fourth and eight in the fifth. Sam Ryberg had a three-run triple, while Coby Hatcher, Ryan and Laney had RBIs.
Five Points Bank added four in the sixth as Andrew Butler drove in a pair and Drew Jensen and Parker Mooney each had an RBI.
The only suspense left was the possible no-hitter, and two solid infield plays in the final inning by Jack Thiele and Ryan Bauer preserved it.
Everett pitched the first two innings for Five Points Bank, while Wagner went the next three to get the win. Laney pitched the sixth, the final inning because of the 10-run rule.
The Junior Jays will play DC Electric at 7 p.m. Tuesday, a game that will follow the 4 p.m. game between Gretna and Prime Time (Omaha Burke).
Five Points Bank 011 184—15 12 2
Gretna 101 000—2 0 0
W: Wagner. L: Chaney. 2B: FPB, Jensen, Laney. 3B: FPB, Stessman.
