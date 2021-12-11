Bellevue West girls snap Lincoln Pius X's 34-game win streak

It took overtime Saturday night but Bellevue West snapped the longest girls basketball win streak in the state.
Taryn Wharton sank a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left to boost the host Thunderbirds to a 53-50 victory over Lincoln Pius X. The win ended the 34-game streak of Pius, which went undefeated last year and is the two-time defending Class A champion.
"I felt good going into the overtime," Bellevue West coach Dane Bacon said. "We had a chance to get (No. 1) Millard South the other night and we didn't quite get it done."
The Patriots survived the upset bid by the Thunderbirds on Dec. 4, hitting a last-second shot to pull out a 57-55 win.
Wharton, a Northern Iowa signee, was held to 10 points in regulation. But she hit a big 3-pointer with 1:30 left in overtime and an even bigger one a minute later that proved to be the game winner.
"It had been awhile since I scored when I hit that first 3," she said. "That last one felt really good."
Wharton is coming back from surgery on her right Achilles heel following an injury last April. She was cleared to play Dec. 2 in the Thunderbirds' season opener.
"I put in a lot of hard work and did physical therapy for seven months," she said. "I'm very thankful the Northern Iowa coaching staff stayed loyal to me."
The game was tied at 24 at halftime and Bellevue West led 39-36 after three quarters. The Thunderbirds' stretched that advantage to six in the fourth quarter but Pius rallied to take a one-point lead after a 3-pointer by Adison Markowski and layups by Madelyn Navrkal and Makenna Lesiak.
Ahnica Russell-Brown tied the game with 37 seconds left in regulation when she sank the first of two free throws. Pius was unable to score again, leading to the four-minute overtime.
Wharton's two 3-pointers would prove to be all the offense the Thunderbirds needed.
"We're still a work in progress," Thunderbolts coach Ryan Psota said. "Give credit to Wharton for hitting the big shot."
She finished with a team-high 16 for Bellevue West. Dani Peterson had 11 points and 10 rebounds while Russell-Brown and Kenzie Melcher each had 10 points.
Navrkal paced Pius with 19 points.
"When you don't lose for two years, that shows the respect people have for you," Psota said. "Despite the loss, I still feel like we're in the mix with everybody."
Lincoln Pius X (3-1)......17 7 12 11 3—50
Bellevue West (3-1)......17 7 15 8 6—53
LPX: Lily Hodge 3, Brynn Sebek 1, Makenna Lesiak 9, Sara Iburg 6, Adison Markowski 9, Charlee Hagedorn 1, Aly Woita 2, Madelyn Navrkal 19.
BW: Ahnica Russell-Brown 10, Grace Schaefer 5, Faith Elmore 1, Kenzie Melcher 10, Taryn Wharton 16, Dani Peterson 11.
Photos: Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2021: Showstoppers
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH