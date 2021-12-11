Bellevue West girls snap Lincoln Pius X's 34-game win streak

It took overtime Saturday night but Bellevue West snapped the longest girls basketball win streak in the state.

Taryn Wharton sank a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left to boost the host Thunderbirds to a 53-50 victory over Lincoln Pius X. The win ended the 34-game streak of Pius, which went undefeated last year and is the two-time defending Class A champion.

"I felt good going into the overtime," Bellevue West coach Dane Bacon said. "We had a chance to get (No. 1) Millard South the other night and we didn't quite get it done."

The Patriots survived the upset bid by the Thunderbirds on Dec. 4, hitting a last-second shot to pull out a 57-55 win.

​Wharton, a Northern Iowa signee, was held to 10 points in regulation. But she hit a big 3-pointer with 1:30 left in overtime and an even bigger one a minute later that proved to be the game winner.

"It had been awhile since I scored when I hit that first 3," she said. "That last one felt really good."

Wharton is coming back from surgery on her right Achilles heel following an injury last April. She was cleared to play Dec. 2 in the Thunderbirds' season opener.