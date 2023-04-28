If Alan Carr and his Bellevue West girls soccer team were saving their best for last, they appear to be right on time.

The Thunderbirds have won four in a row entering the postseason, with double-digit wins and a giant feather already in their cap.

“If you would have said that we’d be going into districts at 10-5, I would have taken that any day,” Carr said.

Coming off back-to-back 5-11 campaigns, it would certainly be understandable. But the way Bellevue West has competed this season, it’s not hard to see why Carr and company are left wanting more.

They begin a challenging charge to what they hope is their first state tournament berth since 2015 on the road Monday night at Kearney in the District A-1 semifinals.

Win that and a date with two-time defending state champion Gretna — and it’s 40-match winning streak — would likely be waiting in the district championship.

“We’ll take it as a game-by-game situation,” Carr said. “We’ve got to go to Kearney and make sure we outwork them and compete in every area of the field.”

That hasn’t been an issue much this season for the Thunderbirds. Of their five losses, four came against ranked opponents. Each of those were either by one score or went to overtime.

They’re 7-2 since the last day of March, outscoring opponents 49-1 in that stretch. The biggest result in there was a 2-0 win over Omaha Skutt, winners of the last two Class B state titles. Only two teams beat Skutt by more than one goal this season — Bellevue West and top-ranked Gretna.

“Massive,” was Carr’s response when asked what that win did for his side’s confidence. “Any time you can compete with Skutt, it gives you confidence. But when you can score two goals, and keep a clean sheet…just massive. To beat Skutt was a great way to push forward.”

An attack featuring Madison Severn, Class A’s leading goal scorer with 20 on the season, has been the biggest difference.

The senior has four hat tricks on the season, including back-to-back five-goal showings in Bellevue West’s last two matches.

“She’s come into her own element even more,” Carr said of the senior. “Athletic, aggressive, and has great movement off the ball. She finds herself in good goal scoring positions regularly.”

And she’s got good pieces around her.

Junior Mia McVay is also in the top ten in Class A in goals (12). She’s currently third in the entire state in assists, as well, with 13. She’s one of only two players in Class A in double figures in both categories.

“She’s a technically gifted player,” Car said. “She’s a player who played as a defender last year, and we wanted to push her to a position where she could impact the game further up the field.”

Subdistrict tournaments in Class B, and Class A’s district tournaments both begin Saturday, and continue through next Thursday. Seven district champions and one wild card reach the Class A state tournament.