Bellevue West heads into another 'battle' on tough path to first state title since 1978

Shockey said it was a mental challenge to go one week between the end of districts and the start of state.

“You try to create a game atmosphere in practice, but it’s never the same,” he said. “You’re used to playing, but then you have to change things up.”

The Thunderbirds’ evening game against the Spartans will follow the winners bracket game between top-ranked Millard South and No. 5 Millard West.

“All four teams are obviously very good,” Shockey said. “I think they’ll both be really competitive games.”

Bellevue West and Lincoln East did not play each other this season. The Wildcats have posted a pair of wins over the Patriots.

The Class A losers bracket games are Columbus vs. Papio South at 10 a.m., then Bergan vs. Lincoln Southwest.

The Class B tourney also resumes Monday at Werner Park. The winners bracket games will be Beatrice vs. Ralston in the afternoon, followed by Omaha Skutt vs. Norris.

Earlier losers bracket games will be Hastings vs. Elkhorn at 10 a.m., then Central City vs. Bennington.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.