Bellevue West heads into another 'battle' on tough path to first state title since 1978

After surviving a nail-biter in the Class A state baseball tournament’s opening round, Bellevue West faces another stern test Monday.
The second-ranked Thunderbirds will play No. 4 Lincoln East in a winners bracket game at Lincoln’s Haymarket Park. Bellevue West (28-4) outlasted No. 7 Fremont Bergan 1-0 in nine innings Saturday.
“That was a battle,” Bellevue West coach Jason Shockey said. “You had to take your hat off to both pitchers.”
Bellevue West’s Jaxon Jelkin allowed one hit over seven innings and struck out 15 while the Knights’ Carter Sintek lasted 8¹⁄³ innings. The Thunderbirds finally won when Connor Schneider doubled home Cam Madsen.
It was a positive tourney start for the team seeking its first state title since 1978. The win prevented Shockey’s squad from dropping into the losers bracket of the double-elimination tourney.
“That first win is always huge,” he said. “Now we have a day to regroup.”
Shockey said Jelkin, who threw a no-hitter in the Metro Conference tournament, has been especially sharp late in the season.
“His last four starts have been real quality,” he said. “He had all four of his pitches working Saturday and was able to finish off batters.”
Shockey said it was a mental challenge to go one week between the end of districts and the start of state.
“You try to create a game atmosphere in practice, but it’s never the same,” he said. “You’re used to playing, but then you have to change things up.”
The Thunderbirds’ evening game against the Spartans will follow the winners bracket game between top-ranked Millard South and No. 5 Millard West.
“All four teams are obviously very good,” Shockey said. “I think they’ll both be really competitive games.”
Bellevue West and Lincoln East did not play each other this season. The Wildcats have posted a pair of wins over the Patriots.
The Class A losers bracket games are Columbus vs. Papio South at 10 a.m., then Bergan vs. Lincoln Southwest.
The Class B tourney also resumes Monday at Werner Park. The winners bracket games will be Beatrice vs. Ralston in the afternoon, followed by Omaha Skutt vs. Norris.
Earlier losers bracket games will be Hastings vs. Elkhorn at 10 a.m., then Central City vs. Bennington.
