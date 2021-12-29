Bellevue West holds off Omaha Central to advance to Metro Holiday boys tournament final

Top-ranked Bellevue West held off No. 6 Omaha Central 72-69 in Thursday night's semifinals of the Metro Holiday tournament.
Central got within three in the final minute on a 3 by sub Chris McCants.
Josiah Dotzler had 27 points and William Kyle had 18 points for West (9-1). PJ Davis led Central (7-2) with 25 points. Jay Dawson had 20.
West will play the winner of the Omaha Westside-Millard North semifinal in Friday's 5:15 p.m. final at Baxter.
