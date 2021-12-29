 Skip to main content
Bellevue West holds off Omaha Central to advance to Metro Holiday boys tournament final
BASKETBALL

Bellevue West holds off Omaha Central to advance to Metro Holiday boys tournament final

Dotzler, Kyle

Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler and William Kyle celebrate a basket against Omaha Central.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Top-ranked Bellevue West held off No. 6 Omaha Central 72-69 in Thursday night's semifinals of the Metro Holiday tournament.

Central got within three in the final minute on a 3 by sub Chris McCants.

Josiah Dotzler had 27 points and William Kyle had 18 points for West (9-1). PJ Davis led Central (7-2) with 25 points. Jay Dawson had 20.

West will play the winner of the Omaha Westside-Millard North semifinal in Friday's 5:15 p.m. final at Baxter.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

