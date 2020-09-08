Bellevue West left without opponent after hopes of playing Iowa team fall through

Bellevue West’s football team will sit idle for the second time in three weeks.

The Thunderbirds had been in contact with Southeast Polk, a suburban Des Moines school that rose to No. 2 in Iowa’s large-school ratings this week, after Omaha Creighton Prep canceled Thursday’s game with West because of a team quarantine from a player testing positive for COVID-19.

Southeast Polk opted to play Cedar Rapids Jefferson, which had its Friday open up when city rival Kennedy had to put its team into quarantine for the next two weeks.

Bellevue West (1-0) next plays Sept. 18 at Millard South. West didn’t play Omaha Burke for its opener because OPS suspended fall sports, then beat city rival Bellevue East last week.

