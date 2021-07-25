 Skip to main content
Bellevue West legion team bounces back after 1st-round loss; Omaha Burke eliminates Hastings
Bellevue West legion team bounces back after 1st-round loss; Omaha Burke eliminates Hastings

Check out the All-Nebraska baseball teams since 2010.

DC Electric (Bellevue West) stayed alive Sunday at the American Legion state baseball tournament with a 9-7 win over KB Mechanical Services (Omaha Westside).

The Thunderbirds led 9-0 entering the final inning and held on, moving their record to 50-3 this summer. DC Electric was upset in Saturday's first round by Gretna.

​The loss ended the season for the host Warriors.

Omaha Burke 9, Hastings 3 

Prime Time Sports (Omaha Burke) defeated Hastings Five Points Bank 9-3 on Sunday at the American Legion Class A state tournament.

The win staved off elimination for the Bulldogs, who advance to play at 4 p.m. Monday at Omaha Westside.

The loss eliminated Hastings, which will host the Mid-South Regional Aug. 4-8 at Duncan Field.

 

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

