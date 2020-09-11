Bellevue West-North Platte football game canceled due to 'COVID-19 investigation'

Bellevue West coach Mike Huffman said his team was on buses in late morning when North Platte confirmed it could not play. The cause may stem from North Platte’s junior varsity game Monday against Kearney, which had a player in that game later test positive for COVID-19.

“Due to an additional number of Bulldog football players being held out of tonight’s game due to COVID-19 investigation, we are unable at this late of a notice to be able to fill those voids with players who are ready to play at the varsity level. We are truly sorry that this game could not be played for our players and coaches, our community , and also for the Bellevue West Thunderbird football team. They were exceptional to work with through this process and we wish them nothing but the best the rest of the season.”