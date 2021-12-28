Bellevue West, Omaha Central advance to semifinals at Metro Holiday boys tournament

William Kyle was 7-for-7 for a game-high 15 points and No. 1 Bellevue West made 14 of their 25 3-point tries in an 83-58 quarterfinal win over Gretna in the Metro Holiday boys tournament Tuesday at Baxter Arena.

Landon Pokorski led No. 10 Gretna (4-4) with 20 points.

Bellevue West (7-1).....21 20 24 18—58

Gretna (4-4).................13 12 16 17—83

BW: William Kyle 15, Evan Inselman 14, TK Barnett 11, Jaden Jackson 9, Jaxon Stueve 9, Josiah Dotzler 7, John Mitchell 6, Eldon Turner 6., Jadyn Cascio Jensen 6.

G: Landon Pokorski 20, Alec Wilkins 14, Grant Jensen 9, Michael Stukenholtz 5, Jeff Rozelle 4, Alex Wilcoxson 2, Ty Smolinski 2, Wes Frost 2.

Omaha Central 58, Omaha Creighton Prep 53

No. 6 Omaha Central made its last six free throws to close out a 58-53 win over No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep in a quarterfinal Tuesday at the Metro Conference holiday tournament at Baxter Arena.

Jayden Dawson, who signed in November with Loyola, led Central (8-1) with 22 points. Martel Evans had 22 for 6-2 Prep.