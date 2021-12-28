 Skip to main content
Bellevue West, Omaha Central and Westside advance to semifinals at Metro Holiday boys tourney
BASKETBALL

Bellevue West, Omaha Central and Westside advance to semifinals at Metro Holiday boys tourney

Check out the latest Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by Stu Pospisil.

William Kyle was 7-for-7 for a game-high 15 points and No. 1 Bellevue West made 14 of their 25 3-point tries in an 83-58 quarterfinal win over Gretna in the Metro Holiday boys tournament Tuesday at Baxter Arena.

Landon Pokorski led No. 10 Gretna (4-4) with 20 points.

Bellevue West (7-1).....21  20  24  18—58

Gretna (4-4).................13  12  16  17—83

BW: William Kyle 15, Evan Inselman 14, TK Barnett 11, Jaden Jackson 9, Jaxon Stueve 9, Josiah Dotzler 7, John Mitchell 6, Eldon Turner 6., Jadyn Cascio Jensen 6.

G: Landon Pokorski 20, Alec Wilkins 14, Grant Jensen 9, Michael Stukenholtz 5, Jeff Rozelle 4, Alex Wilcoxson 2, Ty Smolinski 2, Wes Frost 2.

Omaha Central 58, Omaha Creighton Prep 53

No. 6 Omaha Central made its last six free throws to close out a 58-53 win over No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep in a quarterfinal Tuesday at the Metro Conference holiday tournament at Baxter Arena.

Jayden Dawson, who signed in November with Loyola, led Central (8-1) with 22 points. Martel Evans had 22 for 6-2 Prep.

Central meets No. 1 Bellevue West at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.

Omaha Westside 66, Elkhorn South 46

Omaha Westside sophomore CJ Mitchell came off the bench for 15 points as the No. 3 Warriors defeated No. 7 Elkhorn South 66-46 in a Metro Conference quarterfinal at Baxter Arena.

Westside (8-1) will meet the Millard North/Papillion-La Vista winner in Wednesday's 8:45 p.m. semifinal.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

