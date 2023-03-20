A strong pitching effort lifted Bellevue West to a season-opening baseball win Monday night over Millard South.

Nick Riggs and Tanner Hosick combined on a five-hit shutout as the fifth-ranked Thunderbirds posted a 5-0 win over the third-ranked Patriots. Inclement weather delayed the opening of the season for five days.

"It was good for our guys to get out here and play," Bellevue West coach Jason Shockey said. "I was proud of the way they grinded this one out."

Riggs started and threw 3 2/3 innings while Hosick went the rest of the way. They both pitched out of trouble but the Patriots -- the defending Class A state runners-up -- were unable to break the shutout.

"Nick was really good to start," Shockey said. "And Hosick did a nice job after that."

Among the spectators was Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin, who was watching Commodores recruit Cam Kozeal. The Millard South shortstop reached base his first two times at bat and made a diving grab in the fourth inning.

"I had a great conversation with him (Corbin)," Patriots coach Greg Geary said. "He's just a tremendous guy and it was fun for high school coaches like us to get to meet him."

After two scoreless innings, the Thunderbirds plated single runs in the fourth and fifth without a hit. Riggs scored on a passed ball and Jackson Frill came home on a sacrifice fly by Hosick.

Bellevue West made it 4-0 in the sixth on a two-run single by Nick Glantz. The Thunderbirds tacked on one more run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Jeffus.

Murphy Helm and Max Heard each had two hits for the Patriots.

"It's not the way we wanted our opener to go," Geary said. "But we knew Riggs was tough and we only have three returning starters so it's going to take a little time."

Bellevue West (1-0) ... 000;112;1--5;4;2

Millard South (0-1) ... 000;000;0--0;5;1

​W: Riggs. L: Moffett.