Bellevue West outlasts Millard South to claim girls Metro holiday tournament title

  • Updated
Metro holiday girls' tournament bracket final

Bellevue West defeated Millard South 55-53 on Monday night to capture the Metro holiday girls basketball tournament.

​The 11-1 Thunderbirds won their first holiday tourney title since the 2013-14 season and denied the Patriots their fourth straight title.

Naomi White scored 20 points to lead Bellevue West.

Cora Olsen had 22 to pace the 9-2 Patriots.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

