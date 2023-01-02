Bellevue West outlasts Millard South to claim girls Metro holiday tournament title

Bellevue West defeated Millard South 55-53 on Monday night to capture the Metro holiday girls basketball tournament.
The 11-1 Thunderbirds won their first holiday tourney title since the 2013-14 season and denied the Patriots their fourth straight title.
Naomi White scored 20 points to lead Bellevue West.
Cora Olsen had 22 to pace the 9-2 Patriots.
Photos: Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament, Saturday
Omaha Central's Paris Devers attempts a shot during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Naomi White drives to the basket during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Paris Devers guards Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown attempts a shot against Omaha Central's Paris Devers, left, and Justine Tcheuchoua during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Marion Henderson attempts a shot during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Paris Devers Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Inia Jones attempts a shot during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown attempts a layup against Omaha Central's Amiyja Hughes during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Naomi White drives to the basket during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Inia Joes guards Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Robby Garcia attempts a shot during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Tate Odvody guards Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler attempts a shot against Omaha Westside's Trell Snoddy during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!