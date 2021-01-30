Bellevue West overcomes 11-point deficit to beat Creighton Prep in overtime

No. 2 Bellevue West overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter Saturday night to defeat No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep 79-77 in overtime.

Prep led 54-43 before Wisconsin-bound point guard Chucky Hepburn exploded for 23 of his game-high 33 points. Two free throws by UNO-bound Frankie Fidler tied the game at 61-61 before Hepburn’s fourth 3 of the quarter gave West its first lead since early in the third quarter.

Brendan Buckley’s 3 with 4 seconds left gave Prep a 67-67 tie to force overtime.

Hepburn had five points and Josiah Dotzler four in overtime.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

