For the second straight year, the top in-state prep quarterback won’t be playing college football at Nebraska.

Bellevue West signal caller Danny Kaelin, a 2024 prospect who threw 36 touchdowns last season, committed on Monday to Missouri, where coach Eli Drinkwitz has successfully developed two straight quarterbacks, Connor Bazelek and Brady Cook. The Tigers have made bowl games each of the last two seasons, and got Kaelin’s commit over the likes of North Carolina, Colorado, Michigan State and others.

The commitment culminates a long recruiting journey for Kaelin, who has actively sought development and playing opportunities since before his freshman year in search of college scholarships.

And while Nebraska offered the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Kaelin nearly two years ago – before he’d ever started a varsity game at Bellevue West – NU was not among the finalists, as the school continues to pursue five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola. Kaelin told the World-Herald recently that his contact with NU hadn’t been as heavy as several other teams.

It’s a similar story to that of Zane Flores, the Gretna standout who committed to Oklahoma State in the 2023 class. Just as NU transitioned between offensive coordinators – the latter of whom, Mark Whipple, pursued William “Pop” Watson - Flores was in the process of narrowing down his list. He picked the Cowboys and threw for 3,117 yards and 31 touchdowns for the Dragons.

Kaelin bettered those figures – 3,186 yards, 36 touchdowns – but he also benefited throwing to Isaiah McMorris and Dae’Vonn Hall, who combined for 2,271receiving yards and 25 touchdowns last season. Both receivers are Power Five receiving prospects who are considering Nebraska, among other schools.

