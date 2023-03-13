For the second straight year, the top in-state prep quarterback won’t be playing college football at Nebraska.
Bellevue West signal caller Danny Kaelin, a 2024 prospect who threw 36 touchdowns last season, committed on Monday to Missouri, where coach Eli Drinkwitz has successfully developed two straight quarterbacks, Connor Bazelek and Brady Cook. The Tigers have made bowl games each of the last two seasons, and got Kaelin’s commit over the likes of North Carolina, Colorado, Michigan State and others.
The commitment culminates a long recruiting journey for Kaelin, who has actively sought development and playing opportunities since before his freshman year in search of college scholarships.
And while Nebraska offered the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Kaelin nearly two years ago – before he’d ever started a varsity game at Bellevue West – NU was not among the finalists, as the school continues to pursue five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola. Kaelin told the World-Herald recently that his contact with NU hadn’t been as heavy as several other teams.
It’s a similar story to that of Zane Flores, the Gretna standout who committed to Oklahoma State in the 2023 class. Just as NU transitioned between offensive coordinators – the latter of whom, Mark Whipple, pursued William “Pop” Watson - Flores was in the process of narrowing down his list. He picked the Cowboys and threw for 3,117 yards and 31 touchdowns for the Dragons.
Kaelin bettered those figures – 3,186 yards, 36 touchdowns – but he also benefited throwing to Isaiah McMorris and Dae’Vonn Hall, who combined for 2,271receiving yards and 25 touchdowns last season. Both receivers are Power Five receiving prospects who are considering Nebraska, among other schools.
Photos: Gretna football takes on Bellevue West in playoff quarterfinals
Gretna celebrates their victory following the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's J'dyn Bullion (9) runs with the ball in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West'd Daniel Kaelin (10) passes the ball in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Neither Bellevue West's Dae'Vonn Hall (5) nor Gretna's Alex Wilcoxson (10) can make the catch on a pass intended for Hall in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Zane Flores (12) passes the ball over Bellevue West's Ja'Marion Campbell (90) in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Gretna marching band talks to the stadium as the sun sets before the start of the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Isaiah Weber (33) is brought down by a mob of Bellevue West players in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Daniel Kaelin (10) juggles the ball after a snap in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mia Bowling, a senior, takes off her mascot head for the Gretna Dragon during the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Zane Flores (12) runs with the ball in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Cayden Echternach (88) runs with the ball as Gretna's Blayke Moore (5) leaps onto him in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West head coach Mike Huffman watches his team in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's J'dyn Bullion (9) scores a touchdown in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna fans cheer during the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Daniel Kaelin (10) punts the ball in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Zane Flores (12) passes the ball in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's J'dyn Bullion (9) runs with the ball in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A Gretna clarinetist plays the fight song as the team takes the field before the start of the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Daniel Kaelin (10) comes up on Gretna's Micheal Scheef (7) in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Isaiah Weber (33) smiles after a fourth quarter touchdown in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The ball hangs in the air after a fumble by Bellevue West's J'dyn Bullion (9) in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. The ball was caught by Gretna's Ethan Stuhr (80). Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Alex Runge (8) celebrates with Isaiah Weber (33) after Weber scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's J'dyn Bullion (9) plows through Gretna's Justin Myers (36) and Brayden Moore (44) in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Daniel Kaelin (10) looks to pass the ball with Gretna's Mason Goldman (58) catching up to him in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West fans wait for a call in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Daniel Kaelin (10) looks to pass the ball past Gretna's Ethan Stuhr (80) in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's J'dyn Bullion (9) is brought down by Gretna's Mason Goldman (58) in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Tyson Boganowski (1) runs with the ball as Bellevue West's Asher Jenkins (21) comes up beside him in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Ben Goodwater (15) walks on the field in the final seconds of the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna head coach Mike Kayl watches his team during the Bellevue West vs. Gretna NSAA Class A quarterfinal football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 35-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!