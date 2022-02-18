Bellevue West relies on its defense in win over Omaha Central

On nights when the offense isn’t clicking, it’s nice to have a defense you can lean on to pull you through.

That hasn’t been true for Bellevue West most of the season. But the Thunderbirds have discovered defense can bail you out as it did Friday in the T-Birds 68-57 win at Omaha Central.

“We didn’t shoot very well the whole night,” West coach Doug Woodard said. “That’s a game we probably don’t win early in the year. We were being too dependent on our offense to win that kind of game.”

Both teams struggled from the field throughout the game. The first quarter was especially rough until Central’s Jayden Dawson drained Back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Eagles their first lead at 11-8 before heading to the second with a 14-10 advantage.

The pace picked up a bit in the second quarter as the score was tied twice and the lead changed hands four times before a free throw by Josiah Dotzler with 27 seconds before intermission tied the score 30-30.

While West’s defense kept Central from building a lead bigger than five points in the second, that was enough time for the T-Birds to find their offensive stride in the third quarter. West outscored the Eagles 12-5 in the first 4:59 before Central coach Eric Behrens called a timeout.

That pause didn’t disrupt the No. 2-ranked T-Birds rhythm as they went on an 11-3 run over the next 1:54 to grab the biggest lead of the game for either team — 15 points at 53-38 — before called another timeout with 1:07 remaining.

The fifth-ranked Eagles got five of those points back after that timeout to cut their deficit to 53-43 heading into the final eight minutes. But the damage was done as William Kyle scored six of his game-high 19 points in that frame.

Central could get no closer than six points in the fourth quarter as the T-Birds either matched each Eagles’ basket or shut down hopes of a comeback in the final two minutes by making five of their final six free throws. West missed five of its 15 free throw attempts in the first half,

While West’s offense continued to improve, the defense continued to clamp down on the Central offense. The Eagles finished the game making 42 percent of their shots (21-of-50) and were led by 18 points from PJ Davis.

“It was a slow boil to get to this point, but it’s helped carry us the last five or six games,” Woodward said. “Everybody is starting to cover for each other and it’s much more of a team effort.”

West finished the regular season 22-3 and now will prepare for district tournament play. The Eagles will host Omaha Creighton Prep Saturday at 7:15 p.m. in their regular season finale.

Bellevue West (22-3)..............10 20 23 15—68

At Omaha Central (17-6)........14 16 13 14—57

BW-Jacob Arop 5, Evan Inselman 11, Eldon Turner 6, Jadon Jackson 7, Jaxon Staeve 7, Josiah Dotzler 13, William Kyle 19.

OC-Jayden Dawson 14, Raheem Briggs 5, PJ Davis 18, Quintin Butts 3, Awit Mamer 5, Gatkal Both 2, J’Dyn Bullion 5, Keah Pajor 5.

A-800 (est.).

