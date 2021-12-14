Bellevue West remains undefeated after comeback win over Elkhorn South

Bellevue West nearly hit the road this week tagged with its first loss.
Not until Elkhorn South’s last-second 3 fell short could the state’s No. 1 team get to 5-0 with a 56-53 comeback win Tuesday night.
Josiah Dotzler, who had 11 of his 13 points after halftime, gave the Thunderbirds their first lead at 47-46, and they never trailed after William Kyle’s basket with 4:42 left. Jaden Jackson had 15 points and South Dakota State commit William Kyle 14.
Bellevue West plays Saturday in Sioux Falls, S.D., at 1 p.m. against undefeated Chicago Simeon and in Kansas City, Mo., at 2 p.m. Monday against Jefferson City Helias.
West coach Doug Woodard said what he saw Tuesday night has to be left behind, especially against Simeon with at least three future Division I players.
“This Saturday is going to be a whole different beast, obviously" he said. “You got one of the top players in the country who will be going to Duke or somewhere like that. You have a big kid who's going to somewhere in the Pac 12. And you've got another guard who's already signed to New Mexico.
“So it’s going to be a whole different level. We can't take this up there or it won't be fun. You hope you learn from it.”
Simeon entered this week at 5-0. It gave California’s fabled Mater Dei its only loss of the young season during the Chicago Elite Classic. Helias will be 0-4 going into Monday at the HyVee Arena, which is known better as Kemper Arena from the days of the Big Eight postseason tournament and the 1988 NCAA finals.
Elkhorn South (2-3) has losses of 2, 2 and 3 points on its record. Storm coach Nolan Reilly said finishing games has been the talk since summer ball.
“I know we have guys who are going to play hard, that's not even a question," Reilly said. “We have the pieces of the pie as well, like guys who can do multiple things and play off of each other really well. I thought tonight was our best all year just being physical and demanding that we’re going to get the glass cleaned up.”
The Storm, led by Henry Burt’s 22 points off the bench, led by 14 three minutes into the second half before West started scoring and throwing on its full-court pressure.
“Elkhorn South was much more ready to play the game," Woodard said. “A couple games we’ve just hit such a high percentage of 3s that we were able to overcome some lethargy and some other areas. It wasn’t there tonight. Second half, really the only arrow we had left in the quiver was getting after them and creating tempo and pace.”
Elkhorn South (2-3)....18 13 13 9—53
Bellevue West (5-0)......9 13 19 15—56
ES: Henry Burt 22, Alec Noonan 5, Jackson Moeller Swan 9, Chase Anderson 7, Evan Hill 6, Caden Peterson 2, Parker Spann 2.
BW: Jaden Jackson 15, William Kyle 14, Josiah Dotzler 13, TK Barnett 2, Eldon Turner 4, Robbie Garcia 2, John Mitchell 3, Jadyn Cascio Jensen 3.