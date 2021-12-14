Bellevue West remains undefeated after comeback win over Elkhorn South

Simeon entered this week at 5-0. It gave California’s fabled Mater Dei its only loss of the young season during the Chicago Elite Classic. Helias will be 0-4 going into Monday at the HyVee Arena, which is known better as Kemper Arena from the days of the Big Eight postseason tournament and the 1988 NCAA finals.

Elkhorn South (2-3) has losses of 2, 2 and 3 points on its record. Storm coach Nolan Reilly said finishing games has been the talk since summer ball.

“I know we have guys who are going to play hard, that's not even a question," Reilly said. “We have the pieces of the pie as well, like guys who can do multiple things and play off of each other really well. I thought tonight was our best all year just being physical and demanding that we’re going to get the glass cleaned up.”

The Storm, led by Henry Burt’s 22 points off the bench, led by 14 three minutes into the second half before West started scoring and throwing on its full-court pressure.