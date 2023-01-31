Bellevue West rolls past Sioux City East in matchup of undefeated teams

National No. 23 Bellevue West used a 14-2 run that crossed into the second half Tuesday night to defeat Iowa's No. 5 team, Sioux City East, 71-40.
Jaden Jackson made five 3s for a game-high 19 points for the 17-0 Thunderbirds, who continue their homestand with games Friday against Omaha Creighton Prep and Saturday against Lincoln Pius X.
Stu Pospisil
Reporter - High school sports
Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com
