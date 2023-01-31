 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bellevue West rolls past Sioux City East in matchup of undefeated teams

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out the latest Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings!

National No. 23 ​Bellevue West used a 14-2 run that crossed into the second half Tuesday night to defeat Iowa's No. 5 team, Sioux City East, 71-40.

Jaden Jackson made five 3s for a game-high 19 points for the 17-0 Thunderbirds, who continue their homestand with games Friday against Omaha Creighton Prep and Saturday against Lincoln Pius X.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert