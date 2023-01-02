Bellevue West rolls to Metro holiday tournament title with win over Creighton Prep

Top-ranked Bellevue West held Omaha Creighton Prep to three points in the third quarter in Monday night’s Metro Conference boys holiday final to stay undefeated through 10 games.

West trailed for the first 10 minutes, then not again in the 66-44 win on its home court. About 4,000 attended the finals doubleheader, which began with the West girls beating three-time Metro champion Millard South 55-53.

Bellevue West was to have played Tuesday at Council Bluffs Lincoln, which would have been five games in six days for the champions, but that game has been pushed back to Thursday.​

