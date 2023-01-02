 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bellevue West rolls to Metro holiday tournament title with win over Creighton Prep

  • Updated
  • 0

Metro holiday boys' tournament bracket final

Top-ranked Bellevue West held Omaha Creighton Prep to three points in the third quarter in Monday night’s Metro Conference boys holiday final to stay undefeated through 10 games.

West trailed for the first 10 minutes, then not again in the 66-44 win on its home court. About 4,000 attended the finals doubleheader, which began with the West girls beating three-time Metro champion Millard South 55-53.

Bellevue West was to have played Tuesday at Council Bluffs Lincoln, which would have been five games in six days for the champions, but that game has been pushed back to Thursday.​

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Happy Birthday, LeBron James! Five fun facts about the sports star

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert