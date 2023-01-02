Bellevue West rolls to Metro holiday tournament title with win over Creighton Prep

Top-ranked Bellevue West held Omaha Creighton Prep to three points in the third quarter in Monday night’s Metro Conference boys holiday final to stay undefeated through 10 games.
West trailed for the first 10 minutes, then not again in the 66-44 win on its home court. About 4,000 attended the finals doubleheader, which began with the West girls beating three-time Metro champion Millard South 55-53.
Bellevue West was to have played Tuesday at Council Bluffs Lincoln, which would have been five games in six days for the champions, but that game has been pushed back to Thursday.
Photos: Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament, Saturday
Omaha Central's Paris Devers attempts a shot during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Naomi White drives to the basket during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Paris Devers guards Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown attempts a shot against Omaha Central's Paris Devers, left, and Justine Tcheuchoua during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Marion Henderson attempts a shot during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Paris Devers Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Inia Jones attempts a shot during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown attempts a layup against Omaha Central's Amiyja Hughes during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Naomi White drives to the basket during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Inia Joes guards Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Robby Garcia attempts a shot during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Tate Odvody guards Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler attempts a shot against Omaha Westside's Trell Snoddy during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
