 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bellevue West uses first-half scoring frenzy to run away in metro holiday boys' semifinal

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out results of the quarterfinals of the boys' basketball Metro conference holiday tournament!

Bellevue West went on a 23-2 run in the first half that turned its Metro boys holiday semifinal into a runaway.

The No. 1 Thunderbirds, ranked No. 25 nationally, defeated defending tournament champion Omaha Westside 79-52 on their home court.

Monday's final, against the Omaha Creighton Prep/Millard North winner, is 7:15 p.m. at West.

Omaha Creighton Prep 69, Millard North 66

Omaha Creighton Prep's PJ Newbill and Dillon Claussen scored the final two baskets Saturday as the Junior Jays defeated two-time defending state champion Millard North 69-66 to reach Monday's Metro boys holiday tournament final.

Newbill was 10 of 10 from the field for 21 points.

Derek Rollins led Millard North, previously undefeated, with 25 points.

People are also reading…

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Happy Birthday, LeBron James! Five fun facts about the sports star

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert