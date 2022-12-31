Bellevue West uses first-half scoring frenzy to run away in metro holiday boys' semifinal

Bellevue West went on a 23-2 run in the first half that turned its Metro boys holiday semifinal into a runaway.
The No. 1 Thunderbirds, ranked No. 25 nationally, defeated defending tournament champion Omaha Westside 79-52 on their home court.
Monday's final, against the Omaha Creighton Prep/Millard North winner, is 7:15 p.m. at West.
Omaha Creighton Prep 69, Millard North 66
Omaha Creighton Prep's PJ Newbill and Dillon Claussen scored the final two baskets Saturday as the Junior Jays defeated two-time defending state champion Millard North 69-66 to reach Monday's Metro boys holiday tournament final.
Newbill was 10 of 10 from the field for 21 points.
Derek Rollins led Millard North, previously undefeated, with 25 points.
Photos: Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament, Saturday
Omaha Central's Paris Devers attempts a shot during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Naomi White drives to the basket during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Paris Devers guards Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown attempts a shot against Omaha Central's Paris Devers, left, and Justine Tcheuchoua during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Marion Henderson attempts a shot during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Paris Devers Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Inia Jones attempts a shot during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown attempts a layup against Omaha Central's Amiyja Hughes during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Naomi White drives to the basket during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Inia Joes guards Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Robby Garcia attempts a shot during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Tate Odvody guards Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler attempts a shot against Omaha Westside's Trell Snoddy during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!