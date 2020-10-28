Bellevue West will return to state volleyball tournament for first time in 14 years

“I wish we could have had that match,” the coach said. “I think that would have helped us tonight.”

Bellevue West opened a 17-7 lead in the first set and held on for the win. Destiny Ndam-Simpson had five kills and Kealy Kiviniemi added four.

The second set was closer as the Bulldogs trailed 16-13. But the Thunderbirds held that lead and took the set on a North Platte hitting error.

Bellevue West held a narrow advantage throughout the third set with the help of Kiviniemi, who had eight of her match-high 18 kills. Ndam-Simpson pounded the final kill, triggering a celebration on the Thunderbirds’ side of the net.

“This feels really good,” Kiviniemi said. “We stayed aggressive and I think we set the tone from the start.”

She added that it was nice being part of the team that got Bellevue West back to state.

“We wanted to earn it,” she said. “We knew that we had to work extra hard this year to accomplish our goal.”

Ndam-Simpson finished with 14 kills while Jayna Hope and Kyla Dyrstad combined for 31 assists.

Sophomore Carly Purdy paced North Platte with 12 kills while senior Peyton Neff had 27 assists.