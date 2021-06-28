Bellevue West wins 41-team Battle of Omaha Legion baseball tournament

An already successful American Legion summer season got even better Monday for the team from Bellevue West.
The DC Electric Thunderbirds defeated the North Platte First National Bank Nationals 3-1 in the final of the 41-team Battle of Omaha tournament. DC Electric went 7-0 in the tourney and boosted its record to 34-1, losing only to the 52s Patriots (Millard South).
“Our kids battled all through the tournament,” coach Jason Shockey said. “And Kyle pitched a great game today.”
Starter Kyle Cornish held the Nationals hitless until the fifth in the game at Omaha Burke. He lasted 5⅔ innings before giving way to Easton York, who got the save.
“Kyle is typically a relief guy for us,” Shockey said. “We talked about how he needed to extend himself a little more and today he was unbelievable.”
The Thunderbirds scored a run in the third and two more in the fourth. Carson Wright singled and Connor Schneider doubled in that fourth inning, and both came around to score.
North Platte scored in the fifth when Tate Janas belted a two-out double and eventually scored to break the shutout.
It was a strong tourney showing for the 25-12 Nationals, who are also sponsored by Legion Post 163.
“We had lost six straight coming into this tournament and we looked at it as a crossroads,” coach Ricky Holm said. “We just lost one of our best guys to injury so we felt this tourney might make or break us.”
The Nationals went 5-1 in the annual tournament held to coincide with the College World Series.
“It was a really good weekend for us,” Holm said. “I told our guys they had nothing to hang their heads about.”
The Thunderbirds have continued their success this summer after finishing third at the Class A state tournament during the spring.
“It’s a grind to play seven games in four days,” Shockey said. “We had a good spring but that’s motivation for us to do even better this summer.”
DC Electric (34-1) ................................. 001 200 0—3 6 2
North Platte FNBO Nationals (25-12) ... 000 010 0—1 3 1
W: Cornish. L: Butterfield. S: York. 2B: DC, Schnieder; NP, Janas.
