Bellevue West wins 41-team Battle of Omaha Legion baseball tournament

An already successful American Legion summer season got even better Monday for the team from Bellevue West.

The DC Electric Thunderbirds defeated the North Platte First National Bank Nationals 3-1 in the final of the 41-team Battle of Omaha tournament. DC Electric went 7-0 in the tourney and boosted its record to 34-1, losing only to the 52s Patriots (Millard South).

“Our kids battled all through the tournament,” coach Jason Shockey said. “And Kyle pitched a great game today.”

Starter Kyle Cornish held the Nationals hitless until the fifth in the game at Omaha Burke. He lasted 5⅔ innings before giving way to Easton York, who got the save.

“Kyle is typically a relief guy for us,” Shockey said. “We talked about how he needed to extend himself a little more and today he was unbelievable.”

The Thunderbirds scored a run in the third and two more in the fourth. Carson Wright singled and Connor Schneider doubled in that fourth inning, and both came around to score.

North Platte scored in the fifth when Tate Janas belted a two-out double and eventually scored to break the shutout.

It was a strong tourney showing for the 25-12 Nationals, who are also sponsored by Legion Post 163.