Josiah Dotzler of Bellevue West is the state’s Gatorade boys basketball player of the year.
He joins his brother, Josh (2005) as a Gatorade recipient and is the fourth Thunderbird to receive the award.
The returning All-Nebraska guard averaged 16.6 points and five assists for the undefeated Class A champions and scored 1,362 points in his four-year career.
