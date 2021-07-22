Bellevue West's Legion team has had an 'outstanding summer' — but it can still get better

A 49-2 record in American Legion play this summer can’t be ignored, but DC Electric coach Jason Shockey says it’s time to hit the reset button.

The team from Bellevue West has had one of its most successful Legion seasons to this point, but a new season starts Saturday. That’s when the 16-team Class A state tournament begins at two sites — Omaha Westside and Lincoln’s Den Hartog Field.

“It’s been a great summer so far,” Shockey said. “But we’re looking at the task at hand and how we still have some goals we want to achieve.”

The Thunderbirds, competing in the American Division at Westside, will begin play in the double-elimination event at 4 p.m. against Gretna. It will be the third of four first-round games Saturday.

Four National Division games also will be contested Saturday at Den Hartog.

DC Electric returned almost its entire roster from the spring, when Bellevue West finished third at state. The Thunderbirds lost 6-5 in the semifinals against Millard South, which won the championship.

“There’s definitely some motivation there,” Shockey said. “Some of these guys have been in our program since they were freshmen so they want this season to be special.”