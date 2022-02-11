Bellevue West's Nate Centineo bowls state tournament's first 300 game

Centineo was presented a commemorative bowling pin, but his day was far from over. He still needed to roll two more qualifying games in hopes of reaching the state quarterfinals.

"The first three frames of my next game were a little off," he said. "I knew that I had to refocus."

​Centineo, who had rolled a 193 in his first game, finished with scores of 216 and 191 for a four-game total of 900. That placed him fifth in the quarterfinals.

After outlasting Fremont's Alex Riessen in the first round — the two were tied before Centineo won a sudden-death roll off — he lost to eventual state champion Ryland Prokopec of Columbus by four pins in the semifinals.

"That was the hardest tournament I've ever bowled in," Centineo said. "It was really disappointing to lose but hopefully I'll be back next year."

Despite that semifinal loss, Centineo always will know that he bowled the first 300 in state tournament history — and the first in his family.

"I know Nate was upset when he lost," Joe Centineo said. "But I told him that people are going to remember that 300 game for a long time."

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.