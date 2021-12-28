Bellevue West's William Kyle scores 15 in win over Gretna at Metro Holiday boys tournament

Check out the latest Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by Stu Pospisil.
William Kyle was 7-for-7 for a game-high 15 points and No. 1 Bellevue West made 14 of their 25 3-point tries in an 83-58 quarterfinal win over Gretna in the Metro Holiday boys tournament Tuesday at Baxter Arena.
Landon Pokorski led No. 10 Gretna (4-4) with 20 points.
Bellevue West (7-1).....21 20 24 18—58 Gretna (4-4).................13 12 16 17—83
BW: William Kyle 15, Evan Inselman 14, TK Barnett 11, Jaden Jackson 9, Jaxon Stueve 9, Josiah Dotzler 7, John Mitchell 6, Eldon Turner 6., Jadyn Cascio Jensen 6.
G: Landon Pokorski 20, Alec Wilkins 14, Grant Jensen 9, Michael Stukenholtz 5, Jeff Rozelle 4, Alex Wilcoxson 2, Ty Smolinski 2, Wes Frost 2.
