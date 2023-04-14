The Class B No. 2 Norris girls got a brace from Kennedy Sullivan and took home a third consecutive EMC title with a 3-0 win over seventh-ranked Elkhorn North.

On the boys side, it was three goals in the second half that lifted the No 2 Bennington boys to a 4-1 result against sixth-ranked Elkhorn North, the second conference championship in three seasons for the Badgers.

“I thought we were a lot more focused this time around,” Bennington coach Nick Nyman said, referencing a 3-2 win over the same Elkhorn North team eight days earlier. ”They didn’t panic, they just regained momentum. It was good to see that.”

His team got four goals from three scorers, putting things away with two in a stretch of seven minutes late in the match. That came after Elkhorn North had cut the lead to one on a Jack Sinnott rebound just before the midway point of the second half.

Ayo Makinde put in his state-leading 21st of the season on Bennington’s 11th corner of the match, punching home a putback in traffic to give his team some breathing room.

Makinde then found Kai Olbrich with a perfect slip pass in the 75th minute, a connection that would ring up an insurance goal. It was Olbrich’s second of the match and 15th of the season.

The Badgers have scored at least four goals in 10 of 11 matches this season. The only team to hold Bennington under four was the same Elkhorn North group in their prior meeting.

Norris pressured early and often in its win, with Sullivan finding the back of the net twice in a span of 11 minutes in the first half.

The Boise State recruit’s got enough of a ball in a massive scrum to push it toward the goal, off an Elkhorn North defender and into the back of the net.

Her second of the match — and team-leading 13th this season — was a little more conventional, a header on a well-placed corner kick from Clare Macklin.

“She attacks the ball really well,” Norris coach Arnold Talero said. “We find ourselves in our set pieces and corners and working really hard at those. We’ve been executing on those.”

A Grace Kohler penalty kick in the 44th minute capped the scoring for Norris, the state runner-up each of the last two seasons.

Talero said matches like Friday’s will help in taking the eventual next step.

“I have a lot of respect for Elkhorn North,” he said. “We talked before the game and knew this was a big game for both of our teams. We’re playing great teams, and that’s good for us.”

Elkhorn North (9-3) ....... 0 1—1

At Bennington (11-0) .... 1 3—4

Goals: EN, Jack Sinnott; B, Kade Olbrich, Kai Olbrich 2, Ayo Makinde.

Norris (9-1) .................. 2 1—3

At Elkhorn North (8-3) .. 0 0—0

Goals: N, Kennedy Sullivan 2, Grace Kohler.