We won’t really know if the Bennington boys are title contenders until next month’s state tournament.

But we’ll sure get some clues early this week.

The Class B No. 2 Badgers will be looking for much more than a measuring stick match when they visit top-ranked Omaha Skutt on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

It’s a battle of unbeatens — the only two left in the state on the boys side — and comes at the perfect time on the calendar, Bennington coach Nick Nyman said.

“They really wanted the chance to play Skutt, and we were very fortunate to get them on the schedule,” Nyman said. “We’re excited for the chance.”

His team is coming off of an Eastern Midlands Conference tournament title, capped with a 4-1 win over sixth-ranked Elkhorn North in the final.

It was latest in a season full of lopsided scorelines for the Badgers, who have won by three or more in all but one match. They’ve outscored opponents 62-7 on the season.

“I think offensively speaking we’re very, very strong,” Nyman said. “There’s just so many offensive weapons.”

Make no mistake, though, Skutt will present a different sort of challenge. The three-time defending state champions have a wealth of talent and all sorts of big match experience.

Music to the ears of Ayo Makinde.

“Honestly, we all know Skutt is a very good team, a three-time state champion,” the senior forward said. “But they’re a beatable team. We are a very confident team, but we also know that we’re beatable just like Skutt is if we don’t play well.”

They haven’t had to worry much about that this season, and Makinde has been a major reason why.

He provides the muscle in a Bennington attack that features two of the top four scorers in Class B in Makinde and Kai Olbrich. The duo has combined for 36 goals. Makinde’s 21 were tops in the state before a pair of hat tricks on Saturday by Schuyler’s Jose Cruz put him atop the list.

A Hastings recruit, Makinde has scored two or more goals in nine matches this season.

“Ayo is definitely refocused coming into this year,” Nyman said. “He had a good club season and has rolled that right over.”

Over the last three seasons, Olbrich has racked up 65 goals and 38 assists.

“Kai continues to grow,” Nyman said. “He’s Kai, so he does what he does.”

But he’s not the only Olbrich tallying goals this season. His younger brother Kade has six — to go with six assists — and is one of two freshmen to see starting time for the Badgers.

“It’s got to be demoralizing for teams to hear that there’s not one Olbrich in the lineup now, but two,” Nyman said.

An unbeaten month of soccer doesn’t come down to just a couple of players, though. Nyman pointed to sophomores Austin Kaiser and Beau Pick in the midfield as important pieces that fly under the radar.

Makinde points to a feeling around this group as the reason for optimism when it comes time to get over the hump at the state tournament.

The Badgers have reached the semifinals each of the last two seasons — the only state tournament appearances in program history — but lost one match short of the championship each time.

“Looking back on our teams, we’ve been a pretty successful program,” Makinde said. “But this team is different.”

Nyman agrees, saying this version of the Badgers is “much stronger as a whole this year.” So it’s easy to understand the excitement to test themselves against the state’s top team.

But he’s keeping a bigger picture approach. He knows there won’t be trophies handed out Tuesday.

“I would like us to compete and do well,” Nyman said of his hopes out of the late season test. “It isn’t a world-ender, though.

“It’s just a game. Even at state it’s just a game.”