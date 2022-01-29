Bennington boys wrestling wins Eastern Midlands Conference tournament

A sprinting start and a lean at the tape gave Bennington a conference title Saturday.

The Class B No. 1 Badgers had finalists in each of their first six weights, getting four individual golds from the group on the way to the Eastern Midlands Conference team championship Saturday at Elkhorn North.

Bennington had champions in Kael Lauridsen (113 pounds), Connor Ritonya (120), Kyler Lauridsen (126) and AJ Parrish (138) as part of an opening kick that Badgers coach Alan Pokorny said was a tone-setter for his team.

“Those six are just real, real tough,” Pokorny said. “We may lose a match here or there, but we’ll win four or five, maybe even all six of them, in most duals and tournaments. It really helps to get things on a roll.”

The Badgers’ run of gold medals started after a setback in the opening final. Blair’s Hudson Loges, ranked No. 1 in Class B at 106, scored a 3-1 overtime win over second-ranked Cadyn Coyle.

Top-ranked teammates Kael Lauridsen and Ritonya made up for it, each coming up with a first-period pin over a ranked opponent to get the title train rolling.