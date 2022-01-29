Bennington boys wrestling wins Eastern Midlands Conference tournament

A sprinting start and a lean at the tape gave Bennington a conference title Saturday.
The Class B No. 1 Badgers had finalists in each of their first six weights, getting four individual golds from the group on the way to the Eastern Midlands Conference team championship Saturday at Elkhorn North.
Bennington had champions in Kael Lauridsen (113 pounds), Connor Ritonya (120), Kyler Lauridsen (126) and AJ Parrish (138) as part of an opening kick that Badgers coach Alan Pokorny said was a tone-setter for his team.
“Those six are just real, real tough,” Pokorny said. “We may lose a match here or there, but we’ll win four or five, maybe even all six of them, in most duals and tournaments. It really helps to get things on a roll.”
The Badgers’ run of gold medals started after a setback in the opening final. Blair’s Hudson Loges, ranked No. 1 in Class B at 106, scored a 3-1 overtime win over second-ranked Cadyn Coyle.
Top-ranked teammates Kael Lauridsen and Ritonya made up for it, each coming up with a first-period pin over a ranked opponent to get the title train rolling.
Kyler Lauridsen and Parrish — both ranked No. 2 by Huskermat — kept it going with opening-frame falls their own.
“The kids are really wrestling well right now,” Pokorny said. “Once we got healthy and got a couple of wins, we got a lot of confidence. We’re getting more and more confidence.”
Senior Luke MacDonald, ranked No. 1 in the state, put the exclamation point on the conference crown, pinning third-ranked Wyatt Fanning of Waverly in the 195-pound final.
“He’s in top form,” Pokorny said of MacDonald.
Bennington needed all of those titles to hold off fifth-ranked Waverly for the team crown. The Vikings had champions in 145-pounder Drew Moser and heavyweight Trevor Brown, finishing 7.5 points back of the Badgers.
Class B No. 3 Blair, without the services of three ranked wrestlers Saturday, finished third in the team scoring. The Bears, who sit atop the dual rankings in Class B, got gold medals from Loges, Yoan Camejo (152) and Charlie Powers (160).
Pokorny and the Badgers could very well see both Waverly and Blair at next weekend’s state dual tournament, and will undoubtedly knock heads with the conference rivals two weeks later at the state tournament.
“There’s a chance we could run into them,” Pokorny said. “They’re also top teams in the state. The confidence from today helps.”
Norris had a pair of conference champions in 132-pounder Chase Eggleston and Cooper Spaulding at 170. Mason Vilwok of Elkhorn won at the title at 182, while 220-pounder Jadon Webster gave Elkhorn North its first EMC title in program history.
Grand Island wins at Norfolk Invitational
Eight finalists and three winners were more than enough for Class A No. 8 Grand Island’s team title Saturday at the Norfolk Invitational.
The Islanders had champions in Javier Pedro (113 pounds), Elin Obermiller (126) and Tyler Salpas (145), outscoring host Norfolk 186.5-143 for the team crown.
The second-ranked Panthers got titles from 152-pounder Jacob Licking and Hudson Waldow at 160.
Fifth-ranked Columbus finished third in the team scoring, ahead of No. 7 Omaha Westside.
Papio wins Monarch Duals
A monster run near the middle of the title tilt gave host Papillion-La Vista the crown at Saturday’s Monarch Duals.
Class A No. 3 Papio used a 39-3 stretch to take the final dual 42-24 over Hastings, ranked No. 4 in Class B.
Pins by Jayson Bottorff, Coleton Haggin, Hunter Foral, Jace Wheeler and Tyler Durden added to Caden Sterling’s decision and the bonus points from a forfeit to complete the scoring surge.