Bennington clinches back-to-back titles with rout of Omaha Gross in Class B final

LINCOLN — The touchdown Bennington squeezed in before halftime was too much for Omaha Gross to overcome.

The Badgers repeated as Class B champion with Tuesday night’s 38-14 win before 5,068 at Memorial Stadium.

Trey Bird threw a 75-yard strike to Isaac Conner on Bennington’s third play of the game. The duo hooked up for a 26-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter that broke a 7-7 tie.

Gross lost 13 yards on its next possession largely from a holding penalty behind the line of scrimmage, then had a net punt of 23 yards to put Bennington at the Cougars’ 34 with 2:40 to use.

The Badgers spent all but 3 seconds.

A face-mask penalty on Gross and two short pass plays gave Bennington a first-and-goal at the nine. Three plays moved the ball to the 1 and Colvert, after a timeout with 7 seconds left, surged across the goal line for a 21-7 halftime lead.

Gross couldn’t capitalize on Jackson Drake’s interception that stopped Bennington’s first possession of the second half.

Layne Boever and Weston Beck intercepted Colby Duncan to end two of the Cougars’ subsequent three possessions while Bennington was getting a second touchdown from Colvert and a 31-yard field goal from Vaughn Anderson.

Bird was 13 of 20 for 202 yards. Conner had four grabs for 110 yards.

Gross, in the finals for the first time since winning Class B in 2012, scored in the first quarter on Duncan’s 41-yard pass to Owen Brennan and with 22 seconds left on his 14-yarder to Jake Garcia. The running back’s 91 yards finished his senior season with 1,941 yards in his third consecutive 1,000-yard year.

Omaha Gross (12-1)... 7 0 0 7 -- 14

Bennington (13-0)..... 7 14 7 10 -- 38

B: Isaac Conner 75 pass from Trey Bird (Vaughn Anderson kick)

OG: Owen Brennan 41 pass from Colby Duncan (Alex Kosse kick)

B: Conner 26 pass from Bird (Anderson kick)

B: Nick Colvert 1 run (Anderson kick)

B: Colvert 5 run (Anderson kick)

B: FG Anderson 31

B: Ben Parsons 1 run (Anderson kick)

OG: Jake Garcia 14 pass from Duncan (Kosse kick)

A: 5,068​

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com