Bennington clinches back-to-back titles with rout of Omaha Gross in Class B final

LINCOLN — The touchdown Bennington squeezed in before halftime was too much for Omaha Gross to overcome.
The Badgers repeated as Class B champion with Tuesday night’s 38-14 win before 5,068 at Memorial Stadium.
Trey Bird threw a 75-yard strike to Isaac Conner on Bennington’s third play of the game. The duo hooked up for a 26-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter that broke a 7-7 tie.
Gross lost 13 yards on its next possession largely from a holding penalty behind the line of scrimmage, then had a net punt of 23 yards to put Bennington at the Cougars’ 34 with 2:40 to use.
The Badgers spent all but 3 seconds.
A face-mask penalty on Gross and two short pass plays gave Bennington a first-and-goal at the nine. Three plays moved the ball to the 1 and Colvert, after a timeout with 7 seconds left, surged across the goal line for a 21-7 halftime lead.
Gross couldn’t capitalize on Jackson Drake’s interception that stopped Bennington’s first possession of the second half.
Layne Boever and Weston Beck intercepted Colby Duncan to end two of the Cougars’ subsequent three possessions while Bennington was getting a second touchdown from Colvert and a 31-yard field goal from Vaughn Anderson.
Bird was 13 of 20 for 202 yards. Conner had four grabs for 110 yards.
Gross, in the finals for the first time since winning Class B in 2012, scored in the first quarter on Duncan’s 41-yard pass to Owen Brennan and with 22 seconds left on his 14-yarder to Jake Garcia. The running back’s 91 yards finished his senior season with 1,941 yards in his third consecutive 1,000-yard year.
Omaha Gross (12-1)... 7 0 0 7 -- 14 Bennington (13-0)..... 7 14 7 10 -- 38
B: Isaac Conner 75 pass from Trey Bird (Vaughn Anderson kick)
OG: Owen Brennan 41 pass from Colby Duncan (Alex Kosse kick)
B: Conner 26 pass from Bird (Anderson kick)
B: Nick Colvert 1 run (Anderson kick)
B: Colvert 5 run (Anderson kick)
B: Ben Parsons 1 run (Anderson kick)
OG: Jake Garcia 14 pass from Duncan (Kosse kick)
Photos: Nebraska state football championship games on Tuesday
Bennington head coach Kam Lenhart smiles after his team won the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday. Bennington won the title 38-14.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross' Colby Duncan (4) is brought down by Bennington's Weston Heinemann (76) in the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday. Bennington won the title 38-14.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Trey Bird (13) throws the ball in the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross' Colby Duncan (4) runs with the ball in the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross' Jake Garcia (34) is brought down by the Bennington defense in the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington fans cheer during the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross' Jake Garcia (34) is brought down by Bennington's Kyler Lauridsen (37) in the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Nicholas Colvert (20) eyes Omaha Gross' Owen Brennan (26) in the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday. Bennington won the title 38-14.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Isaac Conner (2) runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday. Bennington won the title 38-14.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross' Colby Duncan (4) throws the ball past Bennington's Benjamin Gilliland (35) in the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday. Bennington won the title 38-14.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington head coach Kam Lenhart watches this team in the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday. Bennington won the title 38-14.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross' Colby Duncan (4) throws the ball over teammate Casey Braun (77) and Bennington's Weston Heinemann (76) in the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday. Bennington won the title 38-14.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross fans watch the final minutes of the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday. Bennington won the title 38-14.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross' Charlie Paladino (1) runs with the ball in the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday. Bennington won the title 38-14.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross' Jake Garcia (34) is hit by Bennington's Weston Heinemann (76) in the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday. Bennington won the title 38-14.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Beau Pick (22) celebrates a tackle with teammate Morgan Schuman (45) in the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday. Bennington won the title 38-14.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington fans react to a play in the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday. Bennington won the title 38-14.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross' Jake Garcia (34) is brought down by Bennington's Cooper Mlnarik (17) in the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday. Bennington won the title 38-14.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross fans watch the final minutes of the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday. Bennington won the title 38-14.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross' Carson Kozeal (40) eyes Bennington's Gunnar Lym (5) in the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday. Bennington won the title 38-14.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross fans react to a play in the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday. Bennington won the title 38-14.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A Bennington band member plays trombone during a break in the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday. Bennington won the title 38-14.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross' Jake Garcia (34) runs with the ball in the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday. Bennington won the title 38-14.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Trey Bird (13) runs with the ball with teammate Nicholas Colvert (20) ahead of him in the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday. Bennington won the title 38-14.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross head coach Thomas Van Haute watches his team in the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday. Bennington won the title 38-14.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Bennington bench watchers the final seconds of the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday. Bennington won the title 38-14.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross' Colby Duncan (4) stands with his second-place medal in the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday. Bennington won the title 38-14.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington celebrates their victory following the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday. Bennington won the title 38-14.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Isaac Conner (2) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Jonathan Williams (8) in the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Teams warm up ahead of the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross warms up ahead of the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington warms up ahead of the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross and Bennington players warm up ahead of the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross and Bennington players warm up ahead of the Omaha Gross vs. Bennington NSAA Class B championship football game at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Keenan Valverde scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Aurora during the Class C-1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Abram Scholting throws a complete pass to Benjamin Brahmer in the second quarter during the Class C-1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Keenan Valverde looks to dodge Aurora's Drew Knust in the second quarter during the Class C-1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Drew Knust breaks a tackle from Pierce's Abram Scholting during a first-quarter scramble during the Class C-1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Colby Anderson stiff-arms Aurora's Drew Knust in the second quarter during the Class C-1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Abram Scholting leaps as he throws a complete to Tristan Kuehler on fourth down in the second quarter during the Class C-1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce celebrates their win over Aurora for the Class C-1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Keenan Valverde scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Aurora during the Class C-1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Keenan Valverde hurdles several players in the fourth quarter against Aurora during the Class C-1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Benjamin Brahmer lines up for a play against Aurora during the Class C-1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Norfolk Catholic team hoists Ty Geiger onto their shoulders after defeating Hartington Cedar Catholic in the Class C-2 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Drew Knust stiff-arms Pierce's Abram Scholting during a first-quarter scramble during the Class C-1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Carlos Collazo breaks the tackle of Pierce's Tristan Kuehler in the first quarter during the Class C-1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Benjamin Brahmer catches a first-quarter touchdown in front of Aurora's Drew Knust during the Class C-1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Drew Knust scores a touchdown in the first quarter against Pierce during the Class C-1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Keaton Steffen tackles Norfolk Catholic's Kanyon Talton in the first quarter during the Class C-2 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Karter Kerkman runs the ball in the first quarter against Hartington Cedar Catholic during the Class C-2 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Carter Janssen looks for an open receiver late in the second quarter against Hartington Cedar Catholic during the Class C-2 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Max Hammond runs down field in the second quarter against Hartington Cedar Catholic during the Class C-2 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Braeden Reifenrath runs the ball in the third quarter against Norfolk Catholic during the Class C-2 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Hartington Cedar Catholic defense wraps up Norfolk Catholic quarterback Carter Janssen in the third quarter of the Class C-2 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Braeden Reifenrath throws an incomplete pass in the third quarter against Norfolk Catholic during the Class C-2 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic Head Coach Jeff Bellar gives a medal to Kade Pieper after defeating Hartington Cedar Catholic for the Class C-2 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic lines for medals after defeating Hartington Cedar Catholic for the Class C-2 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce Head Coach Mark Brahmer, left, hugs his son Benjamin Brahmer after defeating Aurora in the Class C-1 championship game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
