Bennington extends win streak to 25 games with semifinal defeat of Waverly

It was a rare sight for an opposing offensive player against Waverly's defense.

Green turf.

Nick Colvert saw a whole lot of it on No. 1-ranked Bennington's second play from scrimmage Friday night in the Class B state semifinals on the way to a 23-7 victory for the Badgers.

And while the senior running back's 76-yard touchdown hardly decided the outcome less than one minute into the contest, it was a Badger lightning bolt in a game that was largely decided by field position, and who could take advantage of it.

Colvert's big run, into the frigid north wind that howled across the field all night, was part of a 210-yard, two-touchdown rushing night as the Badgers shut out Waverly after the first quarter.

"It was huge. It ignited the offense. We knew Nick would be able to break it if he got into the open," Bennington coach Kam Lenhart said. "We knew it was going to be a dogfight, and the weather was going to be a factor. Never once did I hear our kids complain. They just came out, and did what they do."

The Badgers (12-0) will take on fellow unbeaten Omaha Gross at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Memorial Stadium in search of their second consecutive title.

It didn't figure to take many points on a brutally cold night at Bennington's field, largely unprotected from the relentless wind. A night so cold that, when two banks of stadium lights went out late in the third quarter, the teams agreed to keep playing on a half-lit field rather than wait for the lights to get powered back up.

So when Waverly (9-3) couldn't take advantage on two of its three first-quarter drives with that wind at its back after Colvert's touchdown, trouble began brewing.

The No. 5-ranked Vikings drove to Bennington's 39-yard line on their opening possession, but were forced to punt after a sack. Waverly's second drive began on Bennington's 31 after a 14-yard punt into the wind, and ended on a fourth-down run short of the sticks inside the Badgers' 25.

A second-quarter Waverly drive reached the Bennington 34 before fizzling out. A pair of third quarter drives reached Bennington's 32- and 30-yard lines, but no further.

"We absolutely felt like we should have (done more with field position)," Waverly coach Reed Manstedt said. "It was one of those deals where we got a few punts on them and had short field, and just didn’t take advantage of those. Just a night of missed opportunities."

Waverly was able to tie the game on Evan Kastens' 13-yard touchdown run with 4:42 left in the opening period, but managed just 140 yards of offense after that as Bennington ground out its 25th consecutive win.

Bennington, meanwhile, churned out 306 rushing yards. Quarterback Trey Bird ran for 95 on nine carries on a night when Bennington's passing game was largely unable to generate anything.

The one exception came late in the third quarter, when Bird dropped a perfect ball to Jonathan Williams in the corner of the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown to give the Badgers a 20-7 lead. Bird finished 5-for-16 through the air for 85 yards.

The score came at a critical time. Going into the wind in the fourth quarter, Waverly was forced to go to the passing game and managed 27 yards of offense over the final 12 minutes.