Bennington junior Luke MacDonald welcomes 'tough matches' against state's best wrestlers

Pokorny said that it showed the kind of mentality that MacDonald brings to the table.

“He’s not afraid of competition,” Pokorny said. "He went right out there and went after it. He didn't wrestle afraid."

He’s not scared to knock heads, either. Pokorny described MacDonald’s style as a “brawler and scrambler.”

“That’s where his strength is at,” Pokorny added. “Even as a youth, he’s been a brawler type of kid and he’s had success with that. We’ve worked on keeping that scrambling ability and adding technique to that, so that he can wrestle with those high-level guys.”

Said MacDonald: “I’ve always been like a junkyard kind of wrestler. Not always the best technique but it gets the job done.”

It’s not just on the mat, either. MacDonald was the leading tackler on a Bennington football team that went 9-2. His 6-foot frame — which carried around 220 pounds during football season — fit better at defensive end for the Badgers. MacDonald tallied 109 tackles on the season.

He could play either sport at the next level, Pokorny said, although MacDonald said he currently leans towards wrestling.