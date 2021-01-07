Bennington junior Luke MacDonald welcomes 'tough matches' against state's best wrestlers

If there are any questions about how Luke MacDonald stacks up amongst the best in Nebraska, there should be plenty of answers within the next week.
The Bennington junior is ranked No. 2 at 195 pounds in Huskermat’s power rankings of the Top 6 in the state at each weight class, no matter the class.
In the span of six days MacDonald could face off with three others on that list.
“I live for those kinds of tough matches,” MacDonald said.
The stretch starts Thursday with a showdown against Millard South’s Connor Hoy, a returning state finalist who is ranked No. 1 in Class A and fourth on the power rankings list.
A possible weekend meeting with Dex Larsen of Blair — No. 3 in Class B and sixth in the rankings — in the Eastern Midlands Conference dual tournament could be a second major test.
MacDonald and the Badgers are then slated to dual Syracuse on Tuesday, which could lead to a matchup with Burton Brandt, who is ranked third.
“He wants to wrestle all of them,” Bennington coach Alan Pokorny said. “He’s that kind of kid. He wants the challenges.”
Proof came in last year’s state finals.
MacDonald finished a 37-7 sophomore season with a narrow loss in the gold medal round, dropping a 7-5 decision to Damen Pape of Hastings. Pape, a two-time state champion, had won easily via a first-period pin when the two met during the regular season.
Pokorny said that it showed the kind of mentality that MacDonald brings to the table.
“He’s not afraid of competition,” Pokorny said. "He went right out there and went after it. He didn't wrestle afraid."
He’s not scared to knock heads, either. Pokorny described MacDonald’s style as a “brawler and scrambler.”
“That’s where his strength is at,” Pokorny added. “Even as a youth, he’s been a brawler type of kid and he’s had success with that. We’ve worked on keeping that scrambling ability and adding technique to that, so that he can wrestle with those high-level guys.”
Said MacDonald: “I’ve always been like a junkyard kind of wrestler. Not always the best technique but it gets the job done.”
It’s not just on the mat, either. MacDonald was the leading tackler on a Bennington football team that went 9-2. His 6-foot frame — which carried around 220 pounds during football season — fit better at defensive end for the Badgers. MacDonald tallied 109 tackles on the season.
He could play either sport at the next level, Pokorny said, although MacDonald said he currently leans towards wrestling.
“Because it’s all in my control,” he said. “I like that part of it. I think it would be easier to play football, but I’d prefer wrestling.”