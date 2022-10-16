Bennington libero Olivia Mauch is 'the real deal' according to opposing coaches

Bennington coach Lindsay Grant says junior libero Olivia Mauch is a bit of a jokester.

But when it comes time to take the volleyball court, she’s all business.

Mauch, a Nebraska commit, leads the state in digs with 628. The three-year starter had 450 as a freshman and 626 last year.

Her performance has helped the Badgers go 22-6 and climb to No. 3 in the Class B ratings. It also has Bennington steaming toward a possible state tournament berth, something it hasn’t accomplished since 2017.

“It’s every high school team’s goal,” Mauch said. “I think with this group of girls we have a really good chance this year.”

The 5-foot-6 Mauch committed to the Huskers this past summer, shortly after the June 15 date when college coaches were able to make recruiting calls to players in the Class of 2024.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play there,” she said. “Getting the chance means a lot, and I’m super excited.”

Mauch, who had attended Nebraska’s Dream Team camp, heard from the Huskers on that first recruiting day.

“Olivia is a great kid who obviously has a lot of talent,” Grant said. “She likes to have fun, and when someone jokes with her, she’ll fire it right back.”

Mauch, one of 20 players selected for the USA Volleyball under-19 training team, averages 8.7 digs per set. She’s also a dangerous server with 59 aces.

But it’s her defensive play that gets noticed, not only by Grant but by opposing coaches. That was true after a recent match against Omaha Concordia, won by Bennington in three sets.

“She’s the real deal,” Mustangs coach Kiley Mischnick said. “We tried not to hit it at her, but she covers half the court.”

Grant said Mauch continues to improve her game.

“She’s making a bigger impact,” the coach said. “Her passing is great, but it’s her defense and her coverage that sets her apart.”

Mauch said she has worked to become more of a team leader.

“I really want to be someone that they can look up to,” she said. “As a team, I think we’ve improved in every aspect of the game.”

In a recent three-set road win over Blair, Mauch had a typical match. She had 21 digs, four aces and no errors in 15 serve-receive opportunities.

Though breaking records isn't her main focus, Mauch has a good chance to do just that before her career is over. She has 1,704 digs while working toward the Class B mark (1,807) and the all-class record (2,465).

“She makes an impact on the court, there’s no doubt about it,” Grant said. “She’s small but mighty, and I’m very grateful that she’s only a junior.”

Bennington might have another Mauch on the varsity squad next season. Olivia’s sister Millie will be a freshman setter.

“That’s something to think about in the future,” Grant said. “Right now, we’re only focused on this season and what we hope to accomplish.”