Bennington running back Dylan Mostek eyes Class B title over state record

“We’re gonna be in a dog fight,” coach Kam Lenhart said. “We’re gonna get everyone’s best every week because right now, according to the papers, we’re on top.”

Mostek rushed for more than 350 yards and five touchdowns apiece in his first two games. Since then, the defense has settled in and Mostek’s workload has decreased as the team hasn’t had to lean on him as much. His season totals after five games: 1,206 yards and 16 touchdowns on 8.1 yards per carry.

“He’s gotten these numbers because we’ve needed him to be that kind of kid,” Lenhart said.

Mostek’s season hasn’t come out of nowhere. He ran for 686 yards and six touchdowns despite being a backup last year after transferring from Norris. He and his coach can trace this year’s breakout to the foundation he built this offseason.

“The amount of things he’s been able to do is because of how hard he works in that weight room,” Lenhart said.

That and raw speed.

Mostek has run a 4.47 40-yard dash according to his Hudl profile, which is in line with the 10.87 100 he ran to finish third at the Class B state meet last spring. He also medaled in the 200 (eighth), long jump (third) and won the gold with his team in the 400-meter relay.