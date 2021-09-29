Bennington running back Dylan Mostek eyes Class B title over state record

Dylan Mostek is deferential by nature, quick to credit coaches and teammates for his success. Speaking to him, you’d be surprised Bennington’s running back has the eighth-most rushing yards in the country this season.
If his production holds, Mostek is on track to challenge the state record of 3,008 yards by Omaha North’s Calvin Strong in 2013. His 241.2 rushing yards per game would get him there — if the Badgers play 13 games to reach the state championship. And that's foremost on his mind.
The program has never won the Class B title, or any class title since 1989.
"If I get that (record), that would be amazing, but the win is more important than anything," Mostek said. "And winning state is the most important goal.”
A year after losing in the quarterfinal, Bennington has a chance to reverse course. It has the firepower with Class B’s second-leading passer (Trey Bird) and leading receiver (Cayden Bluhm) in addition to Mostek.
The Badgers climbed to the top of Class B after a mid-September dismantling of then-No. 1 Omaha Skutt 42-7. They weathered a front-loaded schedule en route to 5-0. Now, they will enjoy a bit of a reprieve aside from a trip to Class B No. 2 Elkhorn, also undefeated, on Oct. 8.
But Bennington has a target on its back, too.
“We’re gonna be in a dog fight,” coach Kam Lenhart said. “We’re gonna get everyone’s best every week because right now, according to the papers, we’re on top.”
Mostek rushed for more than 350 yards and five touchdowns apiece in his first two games. Since then, the defense has settled in and Mostek’s workload has decreased as the team hasn’t had to lean on him as much. His season totals after five games: 1,206 yards and 16 touchdowns on 8.1 yards per carry.
“He’s gotten these numbers because we’ve needed him to be that kind of kid,” Lenhart said.
Mostek’s season hasn’t come out of nowhere. He ran for 686 yards and six touchdowns despite being a backup last year after transferring from Norris. He and his coach can trace this year’s breakout to the foundation he built this offseason.
“The amount of things he’s been able to do is because of how hard he works in that weight room,” Lenhart said.
That and raw speed.
Mostek has run a 4.47 40-yard dash according to his Hudl profile, which is in line with the 10.87 100 he ran to finish third at the Class B state meet last spring. He also medaled in the 200 (eighth), long jump (third) and won the gold with his team in the 400-meter relay.
“I’d like to get down to 10.5 in the 100 and hopefully win state in the 100, 200, long jump and whatever the fourth event is that I do,” Mostek said.
He's also in position to win a title in football, too.
“It’s just from all the work I’ve put in," he said. "There are a lot of great running backs in the state, and I will always stay humble, and I won’t ever let that get to my head.”
The other top backs include Class B No. 3 Plattsmouth’s Christian Meneses, ninth nationally in rush yards, and Bellevue West’s LJ Richardson, a recent Wyoming commit.
Mostek hopes to continue is football career in college, along with track. His recognition and recruiting interest has been mostly local, but he hopes to get more looks as the season progresses. No matter where he lands, he’ll bring his work ethic.
“I do know any school that picks him up is gonna get a phenomenal young man,” Lenhart said.
For now, he’ll keep working to make this into even more of a dream season.
“It’s been really fun, and I’m gonna be sad when it ends,” Mostek said. “I’ll never forget this season.”