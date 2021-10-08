Bennington scores on all five first-half possessions as Badgers cruise to win over Elkhorn

Bennington showed up at Elkhorn Stadium wearing all-blue, which is how it left the Antlers feeling.

Already by halftime.

The matchup of Class B’s top-two ranked teams was one-sided from the start. No. 1 Bennington scored on all five first-half possessions while its defense stopped the No. 2 Antlers twice on downs and on an interception. The other two Elkhorn possessions ended in punts.

From that 35-0 lead, the Badgers cruised Friday night to a 49-14 victory.

“Our defense has improved a lot. We've gotten stronger, we're more physical on the line and linebackers," said Bennington linebacker Austin Holtz. He had the first two stops, on a tackle and the interception. “We really take pride in that because a lot of people say our defense isn't as good as the offense and we take pride in that we want to have people say defense is just as good as our offense.”

No disputing that in this one. And the offense was its usual self. Dylan Mostek, the state’s leading rusher, rambled for 190 yards and four touchdowns to swell his season totals to 1,672 yards and 25 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Trey Byrd threw touchdown passes to Isaac Conner and Cayden Bluhm.