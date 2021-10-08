Bennington scores on all five first-half possessions as Badgers cruise to win over Elkhorn

Bennington showed up at Elkhorn Stadium wearing all-blue, which is how it left the Antlers feeling.
Already by halftime.
The matchup of Class B’s top-two ranked teams was one-sided from the start. No. 1 Bennington scored on all five first-half possessions while its defense stopped the No. 2 Antlers twice on downs and on an interception. The other two Elkhorn possessions ended in punts.
From that 35-0 lead, the Badgers cruised Friday night to a 49-14 victory.
“Our defense has improved a lot. We've gotten stronger, we're more physical on the line and linebackers," said Bennington linebacker Austin Holtz. He had the first two stops, on a tackle and the interception. “We really take pride in that because a lot of people say our defense isn't as good as the offense and we take pride in that we want to have people say defense is just as good as our offense.”
No disputing that in this one. And the offense was its usual self. Dylan Mostek, the state’s leading rusher, rambled for 190 yards and four touchdowns to swell his season totals to 1,672 yards and 25 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Trey Byrd threw touchdown passes to Isaac Conner and Cayden Bluhm.
“The fact we can stretch the defense with Cayden and do all that kind of stuff just allows us running lanes with Dylan to open up," Badgers coach Kam Lenhart said. “Both Dylan and Nick Colvert do a phenomenal job of finding seams to get vertical and then once the defense starts to suck back in we’re able to go over the top with Cayden. And Isaac got a big one there in the end zone for his touchdown.”
Bennington believes its offensive line, which averages 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds, is its strength. But Lenhart said the Badgers hadn’t faced a team like Elkhorn with its size and strength.
“And so we put it on them," he said, “that hey, this is your biggest challenge this year. What are you going to do about it? And they answered it.”
It was the first loss for new Elkhorn coach Dan Feickert. If there was any consolation in the blowout it was from the Antlers able to turn off the running clock for three minutes in the fourth quarter behind the second touchdown of the late going from Henry Kroger, whose scoring runs of 11 and 31 had the senior finish with 146 yards on 18 carries.
Finally, about those all-blue uniforms. It was agreed to before this season.
“Coach Feichert and texted during the summer and thought it would be cool. The NFL does it, so hey, this is the perfect opportunity to do it with them wearing all reds and we in all blues," Lenhart said. “So we said let’s roll with it.”
Bennington (7-0).....14 21 7 7—49
At Elkhorn (6-1).........0 0 7 7—14
B: Isaac Conner 16 pass from Trey Byrd (Vaughn Anderson kick)
B: Dylan Mostek 64 run (Anderson kick)
B: Mostek 1 run (Anderson kick)
B: Mostek 1 run (Anderson kick)
B: Cayden Bluhm 34 pass from Bluhm (Anderson kick)
B: Mostek 1 run (Anderson kick)
E: Henry Kroger 11 run (Cole Houck kick)
E: Kroger 31 run (Houck kick)
B: Nick Colvert 24 run (Anderson kick)
Next week
No. 10 Lincoln Southeast (5-2) at No. 6 Gretna (6-1), Thursday: Gretna seeks a bounce-back win after losing Thursday at Elkhorn South. Southeast has regained its footing with two wins after back-to-back blowout losses.
No. 2 Bellevue West (6-1) at Columbus (6-1), Friday: Columbus has won six in a row but no opponent has been close to the caliber of the Thunderbirds.
Class B No. 5 Aurora (5-2) at No. 8 Grand Island Northwest (4-3), Friday: Preseason No. 1 Aurora comes in with a five-game winning streak.
Class C-1 No. 5 Columbus Scotus (7-0) at No. 3 Boone Central (7-0), Friday in Albion: Something will have to give between two of C-1’s last remaining unbeaten.