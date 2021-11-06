Bennington shuts out Waverly in Class B playoffs

Bennington put together what it considered a subpar performance in the first round of the Class B playoffs last week.

But Friday night, the Badgers looked every bit the part of their No. 1 ranking with a 41-0 win over No. 7 Waverly in the quarterfinal, setting up a rematch from the regular season with defending state champion Elkhorn in the semifinal.

“We had a couple of bad days in practice last week, and it carried over into the game,” senior standout running back Dylan Mostek said, referring to the Badgers’ 51-13 first-round win over McCook. “We switched it up this week and didn’t have a bad day of practice. It paid off tonight.”

The Badgers (11-0) came out of the gates quickly and kept their foot on the gas to build a 28-0 halftime lead. Any questions about Mostek’s ankle injury were answered on the first possession when he broke a 36-yard run and later scored on a 7-yard run.

Later in the opening quarter, with the Badgers backed up to their own end zone, Trey Bird threw deep down the sideline to Mitchell Andersen, who outran the Waverly defense for a 99-yard touchdown pass. Bird scored early in the second quarter on a 10-yard quarterback keeper on an option play, then Mostek made it a four-touchdown margin with a 4-yard scoring run.