Bennington snapped Papio's 73-game win streak, but the Badgers are aiming higher

Bennington entered the 2021 softball season with bigger goals than being the answer to a trivia question.
The question: Which team ended Papillion-La Vista’s state record 73-game winning streak between 2019 and 2021? The answer, of course, is the Badgers, who on Aug. 21 defeated the Monarchs 10-4 in the first game of Bellevue East’s Chieftain Invitational.
That’s an achievement coach Landon Blanchard’s charges will fondly recall at reunions decades down the road. They were diamond dandies who ended the streak that primarily was built on back-to-back 36-0 Class A state championship teams in 2019 and 2020.
Papio added a 17-11 victory over Millard North to that total to open the 2021 season. That high-scoring affair was a clear sign the winning streak was going to end sooner than later. Turned out to be much sooner; it came less than 48 hours after the win over the Mustangs.
Win No. 73 landed Papillion-La Vista at No. 15 on the national consecutive softball wins list, just two victories behind Whippany Park, N.J., which won 75 in a row between 1989 and 1991. The national record is 112 by Vanderbilt Catholic of Louisiana from 1980-83.
The Monarchs, who return just two starters and are breaking in new pitchers at the varsity level, have lost four of their last five games through Friday. For the first time in the 29-year history of the program, Papillion-La Vista was not ranked in latest World-Herald’s Class A or all-class Top 10 ratings.
Papio also rarely loses to Class B competitors. Their last setback was 10-2 to Omaha Skutt in 2016. There was a loss to Gross in 2004, one each to Ralston and Beatrice in 2005, Gross again in 2007 and Elkhorn South in 2015. Following the loss to Bennington, Papio was drubbed 14-1 in three innings by Skutt.
That it was the Class B No. 3-ranked Badgers who ended Papio’s streak was a mild surprise to everyone but Blanchard and his players. They certainly weren’t overconfident, but the former Ralston coach said the girls knew what was at stake; it just wasn’t the focus of their preparation for the game.
“One of the tough things about it was there was another game to play right away,” Blanchard said. “We had gameplans for all three games that day, so we didn’t have much time to think about it.
“It hasn’t sunk in totally yet what they accomplished. The girls they knew the magnitude of it, the situation. They also knew they had work to do the next two games.”
The Badgers edged Lincoln North Star before defeating Gretna 8-6 in the championship game.
Bennington finished its first season under Blanchard’s direction 17-16, and it was the kind of seesaw season you might expect from a just-above .500 record.
Losing three of four in the season opening Bellevue East tournament was followed by a stretch where the Badgers won 11 of their next 12 games. Bennington then went 4-8 in its final 12 games, but four of those setbacks were to Class A teams.
After falling to eventual state champion Omaha Skutt in the final of the B-3 subdistrict tournament, Bennington was seeded No. 13 in the district finals and made Grand Island Northwest play its best to earn 3-0 and 4-3 wins for a Class B state tournament berth.
This season the Badgers, who also are ranked No. 5 in the all-class Top 10, want to be a single-digit seed in the district finals and make that coveted trip to Hastings Oct. 13-15 for this season’s state tournament.
The best way Blanchard knows how to do this is to construct a challenging regular season that not only sharpens their game for the postseason, but upcoming campaigns where the younger players are making the clutch hits and sparkling defensive plays.
“We want to put ourselves in position to play the best competition,” Blanchard said. “One thing we do is keep a pretty large roster. The reason we do that is the girls at the younger levels need to see what we’re trying to build. We’re not just trying to build for this season; we’re building for the future.”
Leading the way for the Badgers this season are pitcher Daisy Lowther and shortstop Taylor Sedlacek, who has committed to play at Wichita State next season. In Bennington’s lone loss of the season — a 14-12 setback to Elkhorn South — the Badgers pounded out 20 hits.
The top seven hitters in the Bennington lineup had at least two hits apiece, and all nine batters had at least one hit. Though the Badgers led a 7-2 lead slip away late, both Bennington and Elkhorn South showed that night that neither team plans on surrendering a game until the 21st out is made.
“Our expectations going into this season were high for what we can accomplish,” Blanchard said. “Our approach this season is to go pitch by pitch, inning by inning. Elkhorn South did the same thing. If you were talking about a heavyweight fight in softball, that’s what this was.”
Bennington showed the kind of fight Blanchard is looking for in Thursday’s 5-3 win on the road at Class B No. 6 Beatrice. After giving up three runs to the Lady Orange in the first inning, Bennington fought back to score four runs in the top of the second inning.
Those kinds of challenges will continue for the Badgers, especially in the rugged Eastern Midlands Conference and late-season tournaments that will feature more of Class A’s top teams. Continuing to show the learning process in ongoing is the proof Blanchard likes to see.
“We had a group of girls last year with our senior class that built some traditional things that we need to have,” Blanchard said. “This group is carrying that over. They have a goal for what they want to do at the end of the season. They’re trying to do everything they can to accomplish that.”