Bennington snapped Papio's 73-game win streak, but the Badgers are aiming higher

Papio also rarely loses to Class B competitors. Their last setback was 10-2 to Omaha Skutt in 2016. There was a loss to Gross in 2004, one each to Ralston and Beatrice in 2005, Gross again in 2007 and Elkhorn South in 2015. Following the loss to Bennington, Papio was drubbed 14-1 in three innings by Skutt.

That it was the Class B No. 3-ranked Badgers who ended Papio’s streak was a mild surprise to everyone but Blanchard and his players. They certainly weren’t overconfident, but the former Ralston coach said the girls knew what was at stake; it just wasn’t the focus of their preparation for the game.

“One of the tough things about it was there was another game to play right away,” Blanchard said. “We had gameplans for all three games that day, so we didn’t have much time to think about it.

“It hasn’t sunk in totally yet what they accomplished. The girls they knew the magnitude of it, the situation. They also knew they had work to do the next two games.”

The Badgers edged Lincoln North Star before defeating Gretna 8-6 in the championship game.

Bennington finished its first season under Blanchard’s direction 17-16, and it was the kind of seesaw season you might expect from a just-above .500 record.