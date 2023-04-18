The fact that Bennington kept doing what it has been doing all season wasn’t the surprise Tuesday night.

It was who the Badgers did it against that raised some eyebrows.

Class B No. 2 Bennington scored four times in the second half en route to a 5-2 victory over top-ranked Omaha Skutt, the class’ three-time defending state champion.

The Badgers simultaneously staked their claim as title contenders and put a halt to Skutt’s 25-match winning streak. That streak was one victory shy of tying a state record.

“We’ve been knocking on this door for a while,” Bennington coach Nick Nyman said. “It’s finally fantastic to step through it. That intensity we brought tonight is the intensity we need to bring moving forward, because obviously now we’re the target.”

His team did it the way they have been doing it all year — with plenty of offense.

The Badgers have now scored four or more goals against every team they’ve faced this season.

They broke the scoring in the 27th minute when Kai Olbrich followed a rebound of his own penalty kick with a second-chance strike from in close, beating Skutt keeper Morgan Finkenbinder with the putback.

It looked as if the Badgers would carry a lead into the break, but a laser off the right foot of Sam Schendt had other ideas. The senior’s strike from an angle to the right and about 20 yards out was perfectly placed to the backside corner, finding its place in the back of the net.

Things didn’t stay level for long, though.

Less than a minute into the second half, Bennington struck for the first of two goals in a stretch of just over two minutes.

Beau Pick was waiting on the backside of a corner kick, and beat Finkenbinder for his fifth goal of the season.

The Badgers would double the lead soon after, getting a second from Olbrich on a pass from fellow forward Ayo Makinde.

Skutt pulled one back in the 53rd minute when Luke Vandengerg got his toe to a long free kick into the box.

“I would say we fell into a little bit of a rut there after they got their second goal,” Nyman said. “We stuck with it, and weathered their storm I guess you could say. And then answered.”

You can say that again.

The SkyHawks couldn’t muster another equalizer, and saw the deficit again grow with 17 minutes to go on a right-footed blast from Makinde on the break.

The senior would put the cherry on top with 29 seconds left on a left-footer that went far post, his 23rd of the season. Makinde had two assists in the match.

“That’s a fantastic team,” Skutt coach Justin Zabawa said. “They were good. They outworked us tonight and they deserved the game for sure.

“I think they exposed in some areas that we need to work on. It was good for us to kind of see that so that we can look at it and figure out down the line how we can fix those things. If you’re going to lose a game, I suppose now’s a good time to do it. Hopefully it can refocus us for the rest of the season. We still have all of our end goals in front of us.”

Bennington (12-0).............1 4—5

At Omaha Skutt (9-1).........1 1—2

Goals: B, Kai Olbrich 2, Beau Pick, Ayo Makinde 2. OS, Sam Schendt, Luke Vandenberg.

