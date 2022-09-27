Bennington sweeps Omaha Concordia

A slow start Tuesday night didn't prevent Bennington from maintaining its winning ways.

The host Badgers, ranked No. 4 in Class B, posted a three-set volleyball sweep over Omaha Concordia. Bennington stormed back to capture the match 25-20, 25-18, 25-14.

The 14-4 Badgers, who won the Aurora Invitational this past weekend, haven't lost since Sept. 10.

The Class C-1 Mustangs held the upper hand in the first set, opening a 14-7 lead. But it was mostly all Bennington after that, right to the end of the match.

​"We started a little slow but then we got it going," coach Lindsay Grant said. "We started playing more like a team."

From that 14-7 deficit, the Badgers went on a 14-2 run to grab a 21-16 advantage. They finished off the set on a kill by Taylor Olsen.

Riding that momentum, it was time for the future Husker to step up. Junior libero Olivia Mauch, a Nebraska recruit, served the first nine points of the second set.

"Liv is a great server," Grant said. "She's really aggressive and that got us off to that fast start."

That 9-0 deficit proved to be too much for Concordia, though the Mustangs fought back within 17-12. Bennington won the set on another kill by Olsen.

The Badgers kept it going in the third set, racing to a 10-2 lead. That advantage grew to double digits and Bennington won the match on Olsen's seventh kill.

"They're obviously a very good team," Mustangs coach Kiley Mischnick said. "They stayed more composed than us."

Senior Lauren Buzbee paced the Badgers with 14 kills and four blocks. Kennedy Gansebom had eight kills and setter Maddie Uhlir dished out 27 assists.

Brooklynn Snyder led Concordia with 12 kills while Kylee Comer had eight. Setter Kiley Wilkinson handed out 25 assists.

Grant said her team can't get overconfident as the season winds down. The Badgers still face a tough schedule, which includes the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament in less than two weeks.

"This is a great group of girls," the coach said. "I know they're going to keep working hard."

Omaha Concordia (10-11) ... 20;18;14

Bennington (14-4) ... 25;25;25

OC (kills-aces-blocks): Abby Distefano 0-1-0, Eva Hansen 3-1-0, Eliza Schmidt 3-0-2, Logan Chvatal 2-0-0, Brooklynn Snyder 12-1-2, Kylee Comer 8-1-1.

B: Evyn Olsen 0-4-0, Ava Schmaderer 0-1-0, Kate Sebree 0-3-0, Taylor Olsen 7-0-1, Evie Howard 3-0-0, Olivia Mauch 1-1-0, Kennedy Gansebom 8-0-0, Lauren Buzbee 14-0-4, Maddie Uhlir 2-0-1.

Set assists: OC 27 (Kiley Wilkinson 25, Distefano 1, Comer 1); B 32 (Uhlir 27, Mauch 5).