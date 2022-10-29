Bennington sweeps Omaha Mercy, advances to state for first time since 2017

An early-morning volleyball match proved to be just the ticket for Bennington, which couldn't wait to get started Saturday morning.

When the 10 a.m. B-4 district final was over, the host Badgers had their Class B state tournament berth.

Bennington defeated Omaha Mercy 25-17, 25-13, 25-12 to earn its first state tourney trip since 2017. It also will be the first with the Badgers for coach Lindsay Grant, a longtime Millard North assistant in her second season at the helm.

"Getting to state was something we've talked about since I got here," Grant said. "It's a great feeling that we got this done."

As for that starting time, the earliest of the 40 district finals being contested in five classes Saturday, Grant wasn't concerned.

"We practice every Saturday morning from 7 to 9," she said. "This is normal for us."

It wasn't too early for the Badgers fans, who filled up much of the gym. They watched their team bounce back from an early deficit to post the sweep.

Mercy led 9-7 in that opening set but an 8-2 Badgers run put them in control. Senior Evie Howard had seven kills, including the final one on set point.

Bennington kept it going in the second set, opening an early 7-2 advantage. The Badgers opened a double-digit lead and eventually put away the set on a kill by senior Lauren Buzbee.

With a state-tourney berth in sight, Bennington closed out the match in the third set. The Badgers led 5-0 and 20-10 before Kennedy Gansebom put down the final kill.

"We played fearless today," Grant said. "We were aggressive and I think that was the difference."

Buzbee led the way with 16 kills while Howard had nine. Setter Madelyn Uhlir had 31 assists while Nebraska commit Olivia Mauch had 22 digs.

"It's great the way this team came together," Buzbee said. "We played with good energy today and this was one of our best matches."

Bennington moved to 27-7 while the Monarchs finish 18-15.

"I'm so proud of what our team accomplished," first-year Mercy coach Brittany Speckhals said. "It's been a long time since we've made it this far and I hear we set a record for wins this season."

Omaha Mercy (18-15)... 17 13 12

Bennington (27-7)........ 25 25 25

OM (kills-aces-blocks): Sydney Malesker 0-1-0, Abbey Micek 4-0-0, Gracie Larson 2-0-2, Maggie Barta 0-1-0, Lucy Euteneuer 1-0-0, Ellie Rief 1-0-1, AZ Bilgere 5-0-0, Emily Lee 4-1-1, Ashley Spawn 1-0-0, Lauren Schmidt 2-0-1.

B: Evynn Olsen 0-2-0, Katherine Sebree 4-1-0, Taylor Olsen 5-0-0, Evie Howard 9-0-0, Emily Lasure 0-2-0, Olivia Mauch 1-1-0, Kennedy Gansebom 7-0-1, Lauren Buzbee 16-0-1, Madelyn Uhlir 6-0-3.

Set assists: OM 17 (Abby Mills 11, Barta 6); B 38 (Uhlir 31, Mauch 6, Hayden Liebsack 1).