Bennington uses big second half to down Elkhorn

Maybe Bennington isn’t quite as explosive as last year’s state championship team.

But the Badgers could be better on defense and still have two sticks of dynamite to blast their way to another Class B title. Quarterback Trey Byrd and running back Nick Colvert.

They give Bennington, which beat Elkhorn 41-21 Friday night for its 18th consecutive victory, the best offensive balance among the Class B contenders.

“This year, obviously, I think we're throwing it a little bit more but we just have athletes everywhere,’’ quarterback Trey Byrd said. “People like to say like we lost Dylan Mostek, but Nick Colbert is one of the best running backs in the state. He picked up right where Dylan left off.”

Byrd threw four touchdown passes, three to Conner, and Colvert ran for 93 yards and two scores once the Class B No. 1 Badgers (5-0) got going late in the first half.

The No. 5 Antlers (3-2) scored in the first quarter and held Bennington scoreless until the Badgers took a 13-7 halftime lead on two Byrd touchdown passes in the final 3½ minutes. Those went to Conner and Ben Jorgensen.

“Obviously that first drive, they really came out and scored. That wasn't what we're looking to do,” said senior defensive back Owen Douglas, who had two interceptions in the second half. “But they got pretty tired. We don't play both ways. It really helps us out.

“We didn't think they were going to pass that much. So it felt good getting those picks. I felt like we stuck it to them, and the ones they did score were where we can fix those mistakes.”

Gus Neary had the momentum-turning play, recovering a fumble two plays after the Antlers forced a punt while leading 7-6. Byrd seized the moment, finding Ben Jorgensen on the next play for the go-ahead touchdown and the Badgers’ second score in the final 3 ½ minutes of the half.

“I love the way our defense plays, they fly. They really play together. They are students of the game,’’ Badgers coach Kam Lenhart said. “You see that the way they practice and that's what has helped us be where we are every week is just how fast the defense is playing.

“The offense is really young as far as that front line but you're going to see a lot of senior leadership really take over. It's taking time, but they're going to just get better. And then hopefully they're rolling as quickly as they did in the second half. We want to try to get to that in the first half as well.”

Elkhorn ran for 256 yards, 167 by KJ Schenck, who scored twice. But after the Badgers scored on their first two possessions of the second half, the Antlers were playing catch-up.

Elkhorn (3-2);7;0;7;7--21

At Bennington (5-0);0;13;21;7--41

E: KJ Schenck 6 run (Cole Houck kick)

B: Isaac Conner 15 pass from Trey Bird (kick failed)

B: Ben Jorgensen 27 pass from Byrd (Vaughn Anderson kick)

B: Conner 38 pass from Byrd (Anderson kick)

B: Nick Colvert 20 run (Anderson kick)

E: Connor Hunt 1 run (Houck kick)

B: Conner 46 pass from Byrd (Anderson kick)

E: Schenck 40 run (Houck kick)

B: Colvert 1 run (Anderson kick)​