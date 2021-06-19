Bennington wrestler Kael Lauridsen wins two international gold medals

An already busy summer is only picking up steam for Kael Lauridsen.
The Bennington junior, a two-time state wrestling champion, added a pair of international gold medals and a slew of Division I interest over the past couple of weeks.
“It’s been a little hectic,” he said.
Lauridsen won titles at 55 kg in both freestyle and Greco-Roman at the Cadet Pan American Championships in Oaxtepec, Mexico, last week.
In four freestyle wins, he outscored opponents from Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Guatemala by a combined 42-1 score.
“I messed up the freestyle bracket,” he said with a laugh.
Things on the Greco side were a little closer, as Lauridsen came out with a pair of tight decisions to finish ahead of wrestlers from Mexico and Ecuador on the medal stand.
It all added up to an unbeaten trip, part of a 48-0 showing for the American team.
United States coach Zac Dominguez, who runs the MWC Wrestling Academy in Omaha, said Lauridsen looked “very aggressive and very strong” in his time on the mat.
“To say you were 8-0 and a Pan-American champion is pretty big,” Dominguez said. “His IQ for defense is super high and his offense is coming along. You have to wrestle to beat him. You have to go at him, and that’s not an easy thing to do.”
Lauridsen returned home early in the week, just in time for the start of recruiting season. Tuesday was the first time that college coaches could contact members of the 2023 class, and he heard from plenty of them.
He said he had been contacted by Virginia, Missouri, North Carolina State, Nebraska, Northern Iowa, Purdue and Wyoming in the first 24 hours. And those were just the Top 25 programs.
“My phone was blowing up,” Lauridsen said. “It’s mainly been just starting to build relationships.”
He actually spent a good portion of the week on campus in Lincoln while taking part in Nebraska’s elite prospect camp.
It was the first time Lauridsen, a lifelong fan of all Husker sports, had gotten an up-close look at NU.
Don’t expect the recruit process to slow down, either.
Lauridsen was ranked the No. 42 recruit on the Class of 2023 Big Board according to MatScouts, three spots ahead of Millard South’s Joel Adams. They’re both likely to show up in nearly every set of national rankings this winter.
But before he begins thinking about next season, he’ll set his sights on the Junior National Championships in Fargo next month. Lauridsen said he also plans to take part in the Super 32 Challenge in the fall and the Ironman tournament in December, both of which are considered among the top events nationally on the wrestling calendar.