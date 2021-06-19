Bennington wrestler Kael Lauridsen wins two international gold medals

Lauridsen returned home early in the week, just in time for the start of recruiting season. Tuesday was the first time that college coaches could contact members of the 2023 class, and he heard from plenty of them.

He said he had been contacted by Virginia, Missouri, North Carolina State, Nebraska, Northern Iowa, Purdue and Wyoming in the first 24 hours. And those were just the Top 25 programs.

“My phone was blowing up,” Lauridsen said. “It’s mainly been just starting to build relationships.”

He actually spent a good portion of the week on campus in Lincoln while taking part in Nebraska’s elite prospect camp.

It was the first time Lauridsen, a lifelong fan of all Husker sports, had gotten an up-close look at NU.

Don’t expect the recruit process to slow down, either.

Lauridsen was ranked the No. 42 recruit on the Class of 2023 Big Board according to MatScouts, three spots ahead of Millard South’s Joel Adams. They’re both likely to show up in nearly every set of national rankings this winter.