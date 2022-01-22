Bennington wrestling wins team title at John Higgins Invitational

A little health went along way Saturday for Class B’s top team.
Wrestling with its full lineup for the first time this season, No. 1 Bennington won five of seven finals matches and cruised to the team title at the John Higgins Invitational at Lexington.
The Badgers had individual champions in Cadyn Coyle (106 pounds), Kael Lauridsen (113), Connor Ritonya (120), AJ Parrish (138) and Luke McDonald (195) to outscore Wray (Colo.) and second-ranked Hastings for the top spot in the team race.
“We had a feeling it could be a good day with the full team,” Bennington coach Alan Pokorny said. “When things started getting tough in the semifinals, I thought you could see the difference.”
Coyle, ranked fourth by Huskermat, got the gold rush going with his 3-2 decision over unanimous No. 2 Cameron Brumbaugh of Hastings. A takedown with 30 seconds left proved to be the difference in a meeting between two of Class B’s best.
Nationally-ranked Kale Lauridsen ran with the baton, finishing a 113-pound final between the top two in the state at the weight. The top-ranked Lauridsen pinned Sidney’s Chance Houser, ranked No. 2, in 1:15 for the title in a potential state finals preview.
Ritonya, Parrish and McDonald — all ranked No. 1 by at least one of the services — won title matches by a combined 29-1 score.
Ritonya and McDonald earned decisions over ranked opponents, while Parrish overwhelmed Gering’s Albert Stone in a 17-1 tech fall.
Pokorny said his team had been “just short” a number of times previously this season, but said the Badgers were excited to see what they could accomplish no longer short-handed.
“Especially with the quality that was here,” Pokorny said. “We knew it was going to be a quality tournament. We also know this is not the end. We have bigger goals down the road.”
Hastings had individual winners Braiden Kort and Landon Weidner — both ranked No. 1 by Huskermat and NEWrestle. Kort beat a ranked Kyler Lauridsen of Bennington 5-4 for the title at 126, while Weidner ran out to 14-0 lead after one period and finished off a pin of Wray’s Koy Smith 26 seconds into the second.
The Tigers finished ahead of Class A No. 6 North Platte, which had champions in Ryan Fox at 145 and 220-pounder Vincent Genatone.
Team scoring: Bennington 208.5, Wray 162, Hastings 155, North Platte 155, Beatrice 128, Cozad 125.5, Gering 115, Scott 94, Lexington 88.5, Sidney 49, Adams Central 33, Gothenburg 29, McCook 21.5, Holdrege 11.
Championship matches: 106: Cadyn Coyle, Bennington, dec Cameron Brumbaugh, Hastings, 3-2. 113: Kael Lauridsen, Bennington, pin Chance Houser, Sidney, 1:15. 120: Connor Ritonya, Bennington, dec Daven Naylor, Lexington, 7-0. 126: Braiden Kort, Hastings, dec Kyler Lauridsen, Bennington, 5-4. 132: Brady Collins, Wray, pin Braxton Peacher, Bennington, 1:19. 138: AJ Parrish, Bennington, tech fall Albert Stone, Gering, 17-1. 145: Ryan Fox, North Platte, dec Blake Kile, Hastings, 3-0. 152: Landon Weidner, Hastings, pin Koy Smith, Wray, 2:26. 160: Cole Maschmann, Beatrice, dec Alex Anthony, McCook, 5-1. 170: Isaac White, Cozad, maj dec Torrance Keehn, Beatrice, 11-1. 182: Jacob Awiszus, Gering, dec Deegan Nelson, Beatrice, 2-1. 195: Luke McDonald, Bennington, dec Eli Boryca, Cozad, 5-0. 220: Vincent Genatone, North Platte, pin Collin Schwartzkopf, Gering, 0:55. 285: Tell Wade, Wray, dec Tyler Pavelka, Adams Central, 5-1.
Grice defeats Smith
A bump up led to a beat down Saturday in showdown between two of Nebraska’s best wrestlers.
Bellevue East’s Garrett Grice handled a challenge from Keith Smith of Lincoln East in the finals at the Plattsmouth Invitational, winning a 14-6 major decision for the 138-pound crown.
Grice, a Virginia recruit, is a unanimous #1 in the state at 138 pounds. Smith, ranked No. 1 at 132 in all three major polls, made the jump Saturday for the chance at a match with Grice.
Both are in the top 10 on Huskermat’s Big Board, a list of the top pound-for-pound wrestlers in the state. Grice sits at No. 1 on the list, with Smith ranked seventh.
Class B No. 5 Waverly edged Lincoln East, Class A’s second-ranked team according to Huskermat, by 4.5 points for the tournament’s team title.