Bennington wrestling wins team title at John Higgins Invitational

A little health went along way Saturday for Class B’s top team.

Wrestling with its full lineup for the first time this season, No. 1 Bennington won five of seven finals matches and cruised to the team title at the John Higgins Invitational at Lexington.

The Badgers had individual champions in Cadyn Coyle (106 pounds), Kael Lauridsen (113), Connor Ritonya (120), AJ Parrish (138) and Luke McDonald (195) to outscore Wray (Colo.) and second-ranked Hastings for the top spot in the team race.

“We had a feeling it could be a good day with the full team,” Bennington coach Alan Pokorny said. “When things started getting tough in the semifinals, I thought you could see the difference.”

Coyle, ranked fourth by Huskermat, got the gold rush going with his 3-2 decision over unanimous No. 2 Cameron Brumbaugh of Hastings. A takedown with 30 seconds left proved to be the difference in a meeting between two of Class B’s best.

Nationally-ranked Kale Lauridsen ran with the baton, finishing a 113-pound final between the top two in the state at the weight. The top-ranked Lauridsen pinned Sidney’s Chance Houser, ranked No. 2, in 1:15 for the title in a potential state finals preview.