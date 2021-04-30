Bennington's Dylan Mostek takes home three gold medals at Blair’s Mike Lehl Invitational

BLAIR, Neb. — Avante Dickerson had caught Dylan Mostek in the 100 meters. But Mostek was confident that his relay team from Bennington was set up to handle Dickerson making his charge on the anchor leg of the 400 relay.

“I knew when Blake Olbrich handled off way before Westside, I knew Trey Kenkel had it in the bag,’’ Mostek said.

Bennington’s win in the relay capped off a three gold-medal evening Friday for Mostek at Blair’s Mike Lehl Invitational at Krantz Field. The Bennington junior went to No. 2 on the season chart in the long jump at 22-7 and won the 200 after finishing second to Dickerson, the Oregon football recruit from Omaha Westside, in the 100.

“It was really good to go against him,’’ said Mostek, who’s sitting second on the Class B charts in the 100 and 200. “I love going against people that are fast because it pushes me and it gives me a good time for sure.”

Kenkel said he knew Dickerson was coming up fast.

“I saw his shadow,’’ he said. “I was nervous. But we won.”

Mostek’s winning long jump came on his final attempt. It was only a half-inch from matching the state-leading 22-7½ by Luke Davis of Class A Papillion-La Vista South.