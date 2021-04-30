Bennington's Dylan Mostek takes home three gold medals at Blair’s Mike Lehl Invitational

BLAIR, Neb. — Avante Dickerson had caught Dylan Mostek in the 100 meters. But Mostek was confident that his relay team from Bennington was set up to handle Dickerson making his charge on the anchor leg of the 400 relay.
“I knew when Blake Olbrich handled off way before Westside, I knew Trey Kenkel had it in the bag,’’ Mostek said.
Bennington’s win in the relay capped off a three gold-medal evening Friday for Mostek at Blair’s Mike Lehl Invitational at Krantz Field. The Bennington junior went to No. 2 on the season chart in the long jump at 22-7 and won the 200 after finishing second to Dickerson, the Oregon football recruit from Omaha Westside, in the 100.
“It was really good to go against him,’’ said Mostek, who’s sitting second on the Class B charts in the 100 and 200. “I love going against people that are fast because it pushes me and it gives me a good time for sure.”
Kenkel said he knew Dickerson was coming up fast.
“I saw his shadow,’’ he said. “I was nervous. But we won.”
Mostek’s winning long jump came on his final attempt. It was only a half-inch from matching the state-leading 22-7½ by Luke Davis of Class A Papillion-La Vista South.
“I had been a little sloppy on the board,’’ Mostek said. He had scratched three times and had barely gotten to 20 feet on his first legal attempt. “I kept going over by just a little bit every time and I was just about an inch from scratching on the last one, but I was happy to get one on the board and get that first place.”
Three girls meet records fell in the invitational’s 42nd running. Lincoln Pius X sophomore Kate Campos ran the 300 hurdles in 45.06, taking out former Pius X and NU basketball standout Maddie Simon’s 45.15 from 2014. Pius X senior Anna Vedral cleared 12-1 in the pole vault to be one inch from the all-time chart.
Lademi Davies of Westside went 18-7½ in the long jump for the third record.
Pius X capped its boys title by taking the state lead in the 1,600 relay at 3:27.56. The Thunderbolts girls won at Blair for the eighth consecutive time.
RESULTS
Boys team scoring: Lincoln Pius X 89, Bennington 76, Omaha Skutt 75, Omaha Westside 74, Aurora 56, Seward 47, Plattsmouth 37.5, Elkhorn 26, Blair 19, Elkhorn Mount Michael 16, Elkhorn North 7.5, Omaha Roncalli 4.
Event winners: 100: Avante Dickerson, WS, 10.96. 200: Dylan Mostek, Benn., 22.82. 400: Sam Easley, LPX, 50.77. 800: Easley, 1:58.79. 1,600: Kaleb Wooten, Platts, 4:42.85. 3,200: Isaac Richards, Skutt, 10:02.25. 110 hurdles: Dominic Melrose, Skutt, 15.48. 300 hurdles: Melrose, 41.34. 400 relay: Bennington, 43.62. 1,600 relay: Pius X 3:27.56. 3,200 relay: Skutt, 8:21.86. Shot: Gage Griffith, Aurora, 57-1½. Discus: Griffith, 163-4. High jump: Robert Delgado, Aurora, 6-7. Long jump: Mostek, 22-7. Triple jump: Reece Grosserode, LPX, 45-2½. Pole vault: Caden Carlson, Aurora, 13-7.
Girls team scoring: Lincoln Pius X 107, Omaha Westside 97, Blair 87, Elkhorn North 71, Elkhorn 46, Seward 36, Bennington 28, Aurora 26, Omaha Skutt 13, Plattsmouth 7, Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 5, Omaha Mercy 4.
Event winners: 100: Lademi Davies, WS, 12.14. 200: Reese Beemer, Blair, 26.21. 400: Sydney Stodden, EN, 58.98. 800: Stodden, 2:22.13. 1,600: Julia Karmazin, EN, 5:25.42. 3,200: Claire White, WS, 11:28.31. 100 hurdles: Kate Campos, LPX, 15.32. 300 hurdles: Campos, 45.06 (meet record). 400 relay: Blair 49.73. 1,600 relay: Elkhorn North 4:08.34. 3,200 relay: Elkhorn 9:55.23. Shot: Hailey Baker, Blair, 38-5¾. Discus: Ruby Secora, WS, 116-6. High jump: Sara Iburg, LPX, 5-3. Long jump: Davies, 18-7½ (meet record). Triple jump: Addie Thomas, Elk, 36-½. Pole vault: Anna Vedral, LPX, 12-1 (meet record).
Romary on charts
Lincoln Northeast junior Daniel Romary entered the boys all-time charts in the 800 meters this week at No. 7 with his 1:52.51 at the LPS Championships.
Romary also went to the top of the season chart in the 1,600 at 4:16.90. He’s fourth on the 3,200 season chart.