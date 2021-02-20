Bennington's Kael Lauridsen is now a two-time state champion, and he's got even bigger dreams

Alan Pokorny jokes that in the past he’s encouraged people in Bennington to name their kids Brett.

After having a pair of four-time state champions at the school with that name in the span of 12 years, you can understand why the Badger coach may be superstitious.

But folks may soon have another option.

“Now it’s going to be Kael, too,” Pokorny said.

Bennington sophomore Kael Lauridsen showed exactly what makes him one of the top 113-pounders in the nation on Saturday, pinning Ogallala freshman Pedro Carizales in the second period of their Class B championship at the state wrestling tournament.

It was the fourth fall of the week for Lauridsen, now a two-time champion.

“His top game has gotten so good,” Pokorny said.

That was on full display in Lauridsen’s closing push.

After falling behind 4-2 on a pair of first-period takedowns by Lauridsen, Carizales picked the bottom position to start the second.

It took Lauridsen around 40 seconds to turn Carizales, and four more before the slap of the mat.