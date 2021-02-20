Bennington's Kael Lauridsen is now a two-time state champion, and he's got even bigger dreams

Alan Pokorny jokes that in the past he’s encouraged people in Bennington to name their kids Brett.
After having a pair of four-time state champions at the school with that name in the span of 12 years, you can understand why the Badger coach may be superstitious.
But folks may soon have another option.
“Now it’s going to be Kael, too,” Pokorny said.
Bennington sophomore Kael Lauridsen showed exactly what makes him one of the top 113-pounders in the nation on Saturday, pinning Ogallala freshman Pedro Carizales in the second period of their Class B championship at the state wrestling tournament.
It was the fourth fall of the week for Lauridsen, now a two-time champion.
“His top game has gotten so good,” Pokorny said.
That was on full display in Lauridsen’s closing push.
After falling behind 4-2 on a pair of first-period takedowns by Lauridsen, Carizales picked the bottom position to start the second.
It took Lauridsen around 40 seconds to turn Carizales, and four more before the slap of the mat.
“I knew that he stayed low in his stance, so I figured snaps would work,” Lauridsen said. “I was snapping him, but he was getting on my elbows. I needed to have shorter offense.”
All eight of Lauridsen’s career victories at the state tournament have now come with bonus points — six pins and two major decisions.
Included in those totals are wins last year over Aurora’s Caden Svoboda and Drew Garfield of Central City. Both were state champions on Saturday.
It shows exactly why Lauridsen is so highly regarded on the national scene. Only two sophomores are ahead of him in MatScout’s national rankings, where Lauridsen is in the Top 10.
He’s the highest-ranked sophomore on Huskermat’s Big Board, a compilation of the best pound-for-pound wrestlers in the state of Nebraska.
Two more state tournaments like the one he just had and he would overtake another Badger — 1987 graduate Jason Dethlefs — for Class B’s career state tournament pin record (13).
But he has bigger aspirations.
“I want to make the world team, become a world champ, and hopefully win Fargo,” Lauridsen said. “Those are the goals for this summer.”
It’s a high bar, but one Pokorny believes is attainable. He points to the Super 32 tournament that Lauridsen went to in October. Pokorny calls it the “toughest high school folkstyle tournament in the country.”
Lauridsen finished seventh, earning All-American status.
“The best thing of all, every person he beat — including other All Americans — he turned from top position,” Pokorny said. “That’s pretty impressive to do at that level. Pretty rare.
“The sky’s the limit with his work ethic and offseason work he does.”
By this time next year Lauridsen will have major interest from almost every one of the top college programs.
He said he doesn’t have a top choice right now, but is excited about the potential of the process.
And about a chase for another title.
When asked afterwards if it was too soon to begin thinking about joining the Brett’s — Allgood and Velasquez — as a Badger four-timer, he immediately answered “absolutely not.”
“That’s been my goal since I walked into Bennington,” Lauridsen said. “Four is the end goal. Got two, let’s get the next one.”