One last time Saturday, Kael Lauridsen will be in the bright lights of CHI Health Center.

Friday night’s penultimate appearance was brief. All of 63 seconds it took the Bennington senior to win his semifinal.

And be a win away from being the next four-time state champion.

“You’re always going to be a little nervous but being through this before was very helpful,’' Lauridsen said. “I was able to calm down, taking the environment in out there and do what I need to do.”

Next up, after pinning Wahoo freshman Grady Meyer, is a rematch of his district final. O’Neill junior John Alden lost 7-2 to the Badger last week.

Staying calm amid the pomp of the leadup is on his mind.

"Not really trying to think about the moment too much, don't let it take over me,’’ he said. “But of course you’re going to be excited and ready to go out there.”

Excited about the lights Friday night was Millard South. The Patriots were a point away from a clean sweep of their 12 matches – nine in the semifinals and three in the third round of consolation semifinals, where a win assures a medal.

They were 9-for-9 and 2-for-3.

“We've always said our kids wrestle their best when they're up against the hardest competition. And when the lights are shining the brightest like they are here, our kids take it up a notch,’’ Patriots coach Nate Olson said.

Omaha Skutt is poised to take back the Class B title after its last one in 2018. Broken Bow leads Class C, David City Aquinas has a sizable lead in D and so does defending girls champion South Sioux City.

Including wrestlebacks, Millard South won its first five matches — including a sudden-victory decision for sophomore Isaac Ekdahl at 113 over Scottie Meier of Lincoln East. To not break the steamroller, sophomore Logan Glynn at 138 came up with a 4-2 decision over top-ranked (Huskermat) Tanner Hosick of Bellevue West. In their only previous meeting, Hosick won in sudden victory.

“Just being in that atmosphere is like life-changing,’’ Glynn said. “Winning was probably pretty important because we’re really shooting for the all-time record for points this season. That might have really helped with getting it.”

Glynn was trailing 2-1 going to the final period.

“He likes to rest on his knees and I don’t like that. I feel I can’t attack,’’ he said. “I got a couple good attacks. I started gassing a little bit. My gas tank was definitely a factor at Metros and I stepped it up today.”

The only loss the Patriots incurred was at 285 in the consolation semifinals. Rylee Hammer of Norfolk beat Brock Dyer 1-0 on an escape point to start the third period, Dyer letting him up.

Millard South needs 29.5 points Saturday — they finished Friday with a 223.5-109 lead on Norfolk — for the Class A scoring record.

In the finals are Kiernan Meink at 106, Ekdahl, Miles Anderson at 126, Glynn, two-time champion Joel Adams at 145, Josiah Abrurumah at 152, Henry Reilly at 160, Aiden Robertson at 171 and Caedin Olin at 195.

The nine tie Omaha Skutt in 2008 as the most finalists in any class.

“They're going out there to try to do the best that they can, get whatever medal is going to be best for them,’’ Olson said. "You know the pressure is off, because we should have the team title wrapped up. So now it's kind of just the individuals going out there and doing what we train them to do all season.”

Skutt leads Waverly 142-109, with defending champion Bennington at 106. The SkyHawks got semifinal wins from Cole Welte at 106, Drew Cooper at 132, Tyler Harrill at 145, Riley Johnson at 160 and Cade Ziola at 170.

Harrill perhaps knocked away Bennington’s chances of a repeat — the Badgers lost a returning champion Thursday when Connor Ritonya suffered a possible broken eye socket — with a 2-1 win over a second Badgers returning champion, AJ Parrish at 145.

Broken Bow was in a tie with Wahoo Neumann and Fillmore Central at 72 points until some late wins pushed the Indians to 98 points. Neumann has 83 and Fillmore 72.

Broken Bow's finalists are Colton Kelley at 132, Connor Wells at 182 and Cal Wells at 220. The school has never won a state wrestling championship.

Aquinas put four in the finals and leads Elkhorn Valley 123.5-84.5. The Monarchs’ finalists are Grady Romshek at 106, Zander Kavan at 126, Jacob Kavan at 138 and Kelby Coufal at 145.

South Sioux City’s girls, in widening its lead to 93-63 over Grand Island, will have Madelynn Mohnet at 105, Yohaly Quinones at 155 and Melissa De la Torre at 235 in finals bouts.

In the night’s only rematch of a title bout, Braxton Siebrandt of Wisner-Pilger took a 13-4 major decision from Mullen’s Eli Paxton. It was a reversal of Paxton’s 4-3 win last year at Class D 120.

Six finalists got there by beating returning champions. Among those was Addeline Graser of Papillion-La Vista. She ended Omaha Westside sophomore Zoey Barber’s title defense with a 2-1 decision at 135. Graser had been 0-3 against the Warrior this season.

Stu's Views

CAN’T-MISS FINAL

Kael Lauridsen of Bennington is going for his fourth title and Joel Adams of Millard South his third, but Lauridsen’s final could have more upset potential. O’Neill junior John Alden lost 7-2 to Lauridsen in a Class B district final at 126. Adams wrestles soon after at 145.

KNOCKING OFF THE CHAMP

At least six of Friday’s winners will take the place of the returning champions they defeated in the Parade of Champions — Joshua Shaner of Lincoln East in A, Tyler Harrill of Skutt in B, Colton Kelley of Broken Bow in C, Tristan Olson of Anselmo-Merna and Braxton Siebrandt of Wisner-Pilger in D and Addeline Graser of Papillion-La Vista in girls.

LONG RUN ENDS

For the first time since 1970, Winside will be without a state placer. For a now-Class D school, that was quite the feat. It had only one qualifier.

FLOOR SEATS AVAILABLE

CHI Health Center’s box office, at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, will have 500 floor seats for sale at $10 apiece. No ticket exchanges, no use of TicketMaster.

