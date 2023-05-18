Winning a state title is hard. And winning two in one afternoon?

That’s a statement.

And it's one Kennedy Wade made in the Class B girls sprints Thursday.

The senior from Bennington outran the competition to set the class meet record in the 100 at 11.97 before doubling up with a win in the 200.

“I'm just super excited and proud,” Wade said. “This helps me going into next year going into college and stuff, so I’m honestly just proud.”

Wade improved on her Class B 200 state record Wednesday during prelims with a time of 24.54. She followed that up with a 24.58 in the final, a time that also would’ve beaten her previous record.

“I wanted to get out really fast in the box, that was my main goal,” she said. “And coming off yesterday, getting a meet record again, it pushed me a lot.”

Wade said she rode the momentum from her 100 victory to winning the 200.

“I would say (winning the 100) helped a lot,” Wade said. “Like having that and going into (the 200), the confidence definitely helped.”

Despite this being her last run in high school, Wade isn't ready to hang up her spikes just yet. She committed to run track South Dakota, a challenge Wade says she’s ready to tackle.

“Just going to train for that and get ready for the next level.”

Photos: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, day 2