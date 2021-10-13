 Skip to main content
Benson and Bryan football teams apparently forfeit games after on-field fight
Two Omaha Public Schools football teams — Benson and Bryan — apparently have forfeited their games this week after an on-field fight after their game ended last Friday.

Benson will forfeit to Millard North and Bryan to Omaha Westside. The World-Herald was told Tuesday that it was the decision of OPS officials to forfeit the games, although no statement from OPS was made by Tuesday night.

Bryan beat Benson 24-21 on a game-ending field goal at Bryan Stadium in a game televised by Cox Communications. The telecast showed that as the teams were going through their postgame handshakes, a fight broke out offscreen and the announcers mentioned it. The telecast then showed the fight at a distance, with both teams involved and punches being thrown. Spectators were seen running onto the field.

More fighting occurred in the stadium parking lot, according to multiple sources.

Benson is 3-4 after last week. Bryan is 1-6 after the win snapped a 23-game losing streak.

