Benson and Bryan football teams forfeit games after on-field fight

Omaha Benson and Omaha Bryan must forfeit their football games this week following an on-field fight after their game ended last Friday.
Benson’s home game with Millard North and Bryan’s game at Omaha Westside have been canceled for this Friday night. As a result, Westside lost its senior night game.
Bryan beat Benson 24-21 on a game-ending field goal at Bryan Stadium. The game was televised live by Cox Communications.
A review of the telecast showed that while the teams were going through their postgame handshakes, announcers mentioned that a fight broke out offscreen. The telecast then showed the fight at a distance, with both teams involved and punches being thrown. Spectators were seen running onto the field.
More fighting occurred in the stadium parking lot, according to multiple sources.
“Our district holds high expectations for good sportsmanship at all levels of competition," Omaha Public Schools officials said in a statement sent Tuesday to Benson and Bryan families. The statement, shared with The World-Herald on Wednesday, continued, "It is critical that all students who participate in extracurricular activities are always mindful of their behavior and how it reflects on themselves, their schools and our district.
“Those expectations were not met during the Benson High vs. Bryan High varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 8," the statement reads. "The post-game handshake resulted in unsportsmanlike behavior that led to a significant disruption on the field. Because multiple student-athletes from each team were involved, we have collectively determined that both teams’ participation in games scheduled for this week will be forfeited.”
The OPS statement said a “thorough investigation of the events” was made. “The unacceptable behaviors violate our Student Code of Conduct and will not be tolerated. Our coaches will work constructively with students to review our high expectations.”
The statement was signed by John Krogstrand, the new OPS director of athletics, and principals Tom Wagner of Benson and Rony Ortega of Bryan.
An OPS spokesman said the statement was sent out at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to 8,000 contacts in the Benson and Bryan communities and that the opposing schools and the Nebraska School Activities Association were notified. The statement was not sent out to the news media at the time. OPS also indicated Wednesday that no one would be available for an interview.
Benson’s record will drop to 3-5. Bryan’s record will be 1-7. Its win snapped a 23-game losing streak.