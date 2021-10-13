Benson and Bryan football teams forfeit games after on-field fight

Omaha Benson and Omaha Bryan must forfeit their football games this week following an on-field fight after their game ended last Friday.

Benson’s home game with Millard North and Bryan’s game at Omaha Westside have been canceled for this Friday night. As a result, Westside lost its senior night game.

Bryan beat Benson 24-21 on a game-ending field goal at Bryan Stadium. The game was televised live by Cox Communications.

A review of the telecast showed that while the teams were going through their postgame handshakes, announcers mentioned that a fight broke out offscreen. The telecast then showed the fight at a distance, with both teams involved and punches being thrown. Spectators were seen running onto the field.

More fighting occurred in the stadium parking lot, according to multiple sources.

“Our district holds high expectations for good sportsmanship at all levels of competition," Omaha Public Schools officials said in a statement sent Tuesday to Benson and Bryan families. The statement, shared with The World-Herald on Wednesday, continued, "It is critical that all students who participate in extracurricular activities are always mindful of their behavior and how it reflects on themselves, their schools and our district.