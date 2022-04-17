Benson baseball is reborn — with the help of two teachers and players' determination

Assistant coach Thom Sibbitt didn’t realize just how raw his Benson High School baseball team was until the question was floated from the back of the bus on the way to the season opener.

“What are innings?” a varsity player wanted to know.

Baseball at Benson has been resurrected after three years, and while frustrating — a 35-0 loss, for example — it is still exciting for the many newcomers to the sport.

“It felt amazing,” junior second baseman Way Oo said of his first and only hit in five games. “It just felt really good.”

Oo is one of 25 players spread between Benson’s varsity and reserve squads. Only four had previous baseball experience. No little league at 5 or select baseball through junior high like many of the other Metro Conference and Class A schools.

Benson once could compete with the best — the Bunnies won a state title in 1974. But numbers kept dropping and, in the past few years, the school has a co-op team with Omaha North.

Then Sibbitt, the construction teacher, and head coach Dan Kenny, the gym teacher, started selling the idea of a team of their own. Just Bunnies.

Sibbitt is a ball of fire, Athletic Director Melinda Bailey says. And out of the classrooms, players started to come.

“I just wanted to try something new and see what it was like playing a different sport," said Jaxxon Mitchell, a freshman pitcher and shortstop who plays quarterback for the Bunny football team.

There have been challenges. There weren’t enough uniforms to go around and the team gloves were discovered in a box covered with mold.

Sibbitt, though, is a member of the South Omaha Latino American League and a T-ball coach for the Benson Little League, which also was restarted this year.

The school would have covered the costs, but when Sibbitt shared news about plans for the team on social media, people wanted to help. With a $7,500 donation from the Seline Family Foundation, he was able to raise close to $11,500.

That funded two sets of jerseys, bats, gloves, hats and cleats for every player. It wasn’t enough for warmups, but there were funds for snacks and meals on travel days — a big deal at a school that has one of the highest number of refugees in the state.

Several organizations have given the Bunnies discounts and free time in the batting cages, like the Elkhorn Training Camp. Owner Mike Alessandro, Kenny says, wants to build the sport in North Omaha.

Then came the teaching part. Oo, a Karen refugee who came to Omaha when he was 3, said everything has been harder than expected.

“Catching the ball. Hitting the ball. Where to throw the ball next,” he said. “All the strategies you need.”

He’s started watching Major League Baseball games to pick up tips.

Mitchell said sometimes the players get frustrated, especially when every game ends early because of the mercy rule. It’s not because they aren’t trying; it's unforced errors and learning what to do in every situation.

One player, who made it to first base, didn’t realize he was supposed to go to second when the next batter also got a hit. He had never run the bases before.

Sibbit tells them it’s like learning to drive a car with a stick shift.

“Did you go out on the interstate the first time?” he asked. “We are in the parking lot learning how to drive. We’re not ready to pop it into fifth.”

And Kenny and Sibbitt are determined to make the season fun, even though it has been a learning experience.

“They absolutely love being part of the team and they are learning something new every day,” Kenny said. “A lot of them are multisport athletes, so we have a lot of football players. They show up every single day. Their commitment is off the charts.”

They have also learned more about the history of the sport. Neither Oo nor Mitchell knew anything about the baseball greats who came from North Omaha, like St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson.

Or Black pro teams like the Rockets and Monarchs, who played on fields throughout Omaha.

The Bunnies don’t have a home field. The varsity has been practicing at a neighborhood park and junior varsity across the street on the softball field at Gallagher Park.

North High has been kind enough, Sibbitt said, to let Benson use the Vikings’ field at Fontenelle Park for varsity games. Benson and North shared Fontenelle for many years before a field was upgraded at the Omaha Home for Boys for Benson's use prior to its lack of numbers.

“We’re trying to upgrade to a full-size baseball field and softball field” at Gallagher Park, Sibbitt said.

Bailey has started work on that. She spoke to the City of Omaha and the Omaha Public Schools athletic department.

This summer, she plans to apply for some grants and speak to the Benson High Foundation about kick-starting a campaign to fund the new fields.

“These kids are so proud to wear their uniforms,” she said. “I would love to get them a field. They are in high demand.”

Meanwhile, the Bunnies have struggled to a 0-6 record. Kenny wishes they could have played a junior varsity or reserve schedule this season so the team wasn’t so overmatched. While not playing many teams from the Metro Conference, they've had to craft a schedule with the likes of South Sioux City, Malcolm, Blair and Auburn. And that means lots of traveling.

They aren’t ruling out getting a win or two. But first are smaller goals, like getting out of an inning with fewer than three runs allowed and with no errors or walks.

In their last game, the Bunnies loaded the bases in the first inning but didn't score. They went on to steal two bases, scored twice and Eh Tha Ku and Avante Williams made some great catches.

“They just really want to get better,” Kenny said.

Mitchell says he and his new baseball brothers can handle any challenge. And with smiles on their faces.

“Play hard,” they tell each other. “Try to get some wins and just have fun.”

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.